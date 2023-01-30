Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rehearsals Begin For CALVIN BERGER at the Colony Theatre

There will be three preview performances on February 16 and February 17, at 8pm, and February 18, at 2pm.

Jan. 30, 2023  
Rehearsals are underway for The Colony Theatre's new production of the musical Calvin Berger. Directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, the cast features Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma, and Frankie A. Rodriguez (star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Calvin Berger. There will be three preview performances on February 16 and February 17, at 8pm, and February 18, at 2pm. Opening is set for Saturday, February 18, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule is Thursday and Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through March 26.

Calvin Berger has book, music, and lyrics by Barry Wyner. His other musicals include Austin the Unstoppable, The Counselor, Sugar Plum, Stop!, and Something to Say. He has composed music for several world premiere plays, a BBC Radio play, The Actor's Studio, AMDA, 78th Street Theater Lab, and more. He has won the Kleban Prize, Jerry Bock Award, Richard Rodgers Award, and Noel Coward Prize. He is a member of the BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop.

Loosely based on the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, the musical Calvin Berger is the contemporary and hilarious story of unrequited feelings, love notes, and physical insecurity among high school seniors. Smitten with the beautiful Rosanna, Calvin is paralyzed by self-doubt due to the size of his nose. No words of encouragement coming from his quirky best girlfriend Bret seem to help. Rosanna finds her head turned by the good-looking new student, Matt, who is painfully shy and unable to voice his mutual attraction to her. Hoping to forge a closer relationship to his love, Calvin offers to pen Matt's eloquent love notes to Rosanna. As deceptions unravel and truths are revealed, Calvin is about to learn that sometimes what you're looking for is right under your nose.

Scenic design is by Alex M. Calle (award-winning designer for film, television, theatre, themed entertainment, theme parks, and public art installations all over the world), lighting design is by Martha Carter (Lottie Pratchett, Edinburgh Fringe Festival), costume design is by Joanie Coyote (The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables on Broadway), and sound design is by Julien Reneaud (music producer and audio engineer; credits include Die Heart, Warrior Queen, The Drowsy Chaperone). Projection design is by Gabrieal Griego (also a producer, writer, and director of theatre and film), properties design is by John McElveney (Garry Marshall Theatre, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Academy Awards), and production stage manager is Julia Donlon. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA.

Admission price is $55. Tickets are available online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Free onsite parking is available.




Eileen Barnett Brings LOVE IS IN THE AIR to the Monroe Forum Next Month Photo
Eileen Barnett Brings LOVE IS IN THE AIR to the Monroe Forum Next Month
THE MONROE FORUM presents Eileen Barnett in her Valentin’s Day Celebration “LOVE IS IN THE AIR.” – one night only on February 11 at 8pm.  Her music features songs by  Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers and Hart, Jerome Kern, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Barnes, Randy Newman, Jaques Brel and more.   
TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE to Make Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe in February Photo
TEACHING A ROBOT TO LOVE to Make Australian Debut at Adelaide Fringe in February
New musical Teaching a Robot to Love was awarded seven wins in the BroadwayWorld awards for the Los Angeles region this month. The awards honor the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Teaching a Robot to Love will make its Australian debut this February at the Adelaide Fringe.
ANGRY NEIGHBORS Danny Winn Signs With Exclusive Artists Agency Photo
ANGRY NEIGHBORS' Danny Winn Signs With Exclusive Artists Agency
Texas-born actor/producer Danny Winn, who stars opposite veteran actor Frank Langella in the recently released 'Angry Neighbors', has signed with Exclusive Artists Agency.
The Irish Tenors to Play Saban Theatre in March Photo
The Irish Tenors to Play Saban Theatre in March
The Irish Tenors have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With ten best selling CD's to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the biggest money makers PBS has presented.

Photos: First Look at KATRINA at Loft EnsemblePhotos: First Look at KATRINA at Loft Ensemble
January 28, 2023

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is presenting the world premiere of Katrina by LaDarrion Williams, at Sawyer’s Playhouse (the company’s second stage). Directed by Jazmine Nichelle, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Antwan Alexander II, Cassandra Carmona, John Goodwin, Zenarra James, and Jessica Perkins. Performances run through Sunday, February 19. Check out the photos here!
Getty Villa Presents SEVEN LOVES This FebruaryGetty Villa Presents SEVEN LOVES This February
January 27, 2023

Getty Villa Museum presents Seven Loves, a Valentine's cabaret that brings together award-winning performers singing songs from Broadway, based on Greek and Roman myths, to explore the full range and complexities of love.
Liveone Launches All-Stars Talent Competition SeriesLiveone Launches All-Stars Talent Competition Series
January 27, 2023

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, has announced the launch of the LiveOne All-Stars Talent Competition Series, a year-long competition to celebrate the best and the brightest of the 3,000+ talented artists, both past and present, who have been featured across LiveOne's platforms over the past five years.
REDCAT Presents The Wooster Group/Bertolt Brecht: THE MOTHER, February 8-12REDCAT Presents The Wooster Group/Bertolt Brecht: THE MOTHER, February 8-12
January 26, 2023

From Feb. 8 to 12, 2023, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles presents The Wooster Group with a new production of Bertolt Brecht's 1932 play, The Mother.
Illustrator/ Storyboad Artist Janet Kusnick To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At ADG AwardsIllustrator/ Storyboad Artist Janet Kusnick To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At ADG Awards
January 26, 2023

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced that Illustrator/Storyboard Artist Janet Kusnick will be presented with an Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council. The celebration will take place at the 27th Annual ADG Awards on Saturday February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Making the announcement was Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.
