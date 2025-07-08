Raphael Saadiq to Bring NO BANDWIDTH: ONE MAN, ONE NIGHT, THREE DECADES OF HITS to The Ford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The LA Phil has added Raphael Saadiq to The Ford’s 2025 summer season on September 10. Saadiq has expanded his highly-acclaimed one-man show No Bandwidth: One Man, One Night, Three Decades of Hits with twenty-two new Fall tour dates.

Fresh off back-to-back sold-out nights at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City, Los Angeles’ historic United Theater on Broadway, and two homecoming nights at Oakland’s Fox Theater, Raphael Saadiq’s No Bandwidth Tour will see him extending his run after garnering widespread acclaim. Praised by NPR’s KQED as “a masterclass in intimacy, vulnerability, and musical excellence,” the one-man-show offers a powerful blend of storytelling and emotionally evocative experience, with Saadiq guiding audiences through his celebrated 30+ year career. Attendees experience a rare glimpse into the life of the multi-talented artist, producer, instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter with never-before-told stories and performances celebrating his catalog from the early 90s to today - including Tony! Toni! Toné!, Saadiq’s solo albums, and selections from his ground-breaking production work. As the tour expands due to overwhelming demand to venues including The Ford in Los Angeles, Prudential Hall in Newark, the Chicago Theatre, and The Paramount Theatre in Austin, the performances continue to raise the bar for what a retrospective concert can be.

On No Bandwidth, Raphael shares, “I’ve always wanted to do a one-man show. I want to challenge myself. My one-person show has three acts; I will be talking about my career, bringing a couple of instruments to express myself, singing my original music as well as covers of songs I wish I had written, and more. I want it to feel magical and like a Broadway show.”

Earlier this year, Saadiq announced the launch of the Raphael Saadiq Vinyl Club. The Vinyl Club sees Saadiq opening up his legendary vault for the first time and offering fans a never-before-seen glimpse into his iconic back catalog. This exclusive membership allows fans to receive exclusive quarterly releases of Saadiq’s most celebrated albums. This month, fans will receive Ray Ray - his 2004 self-released vintage-soul masterpiece.

A bold and playful fusion of funk, R&B and soul, the album showcases Saadiq’s versatility as a producer and performer. Standout tracks like the gritty opener “Blaxploitation”, “Chic Like You” and “Ray Ray Theme” highlight the album's rich texture and cinematic flair. Nearly 21 years since its release, Ray Ray remains a fan-favorite entry in Saadiq's catalogue. This release will also include a bonus track titled "BUCKOWEN." This Vinyl Club release follows that of Lucy Pearl—his ground breaking project with the powerhouse group of the same name including the never-before-released song "Gonna Miss U."

Beyond the vinyl, members also will gain exclusive access to The Vault, a treasure trove of never-before-seen photos, behind-the-scenes videos, and more, offering a deep dive into Saadiq's creative process and a rare opportunity for fans to experience the music, artistry, and history of one of the most influential figures in contemporary pop, soul, and R&B. The Raphael Saadiq Vinyl Club is now open for membership. To sign up and learn more about the exclusive offerings, visit raphaelsaadiqvinylclub.com. Stay tuned for more exciting releases to come in 2025.

Raphael Saadiq has had an eventful year. In February, he received the highly-coveted Album of the Year GRAMMY award for his contribution to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter and performed at the NBA All-Star game in San Francisco. Prior to tip-off, he welcomed fans and introduced the 2025 NBA All-Stars, as well as performed a masterful tribute to the Bay Area and its rich musical history alongside a 14-piece band. The medley included music from numerous Bay Area icons including Steve Miller Band, MC Hammer, Too Short, Tower of Power and of course, Metallica.

Saadiq also co-wrote the pivotal track “I Lied To You” for Ryan Coogler’s "Sinners," which premiered in April and has since earned widespread critical acclaim and global box office success as the highest-grossing film of 2025. Deriving authenticity from Delta blues influences, the song underscores a key turning point in the film and highlights Saadiq’s roots in gospel vocal traditions.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC