ROCK OF AGES Star Matt Wolpe Releases New Album!

Rock of Ages Hollywood's Matt Wolpe to release second record with his band "Matt Wolpe and The Bedside Romeos"

a??

Matt Wolpe (Finding Neverland, Once) who can be seen this fall starring as Lonny in the newly re-imagined immersive Los Angeles production of Rock of Ages, has just released a new EP entitled The Bedside Romeos, Volume 2. Matt Wolpe and the Bedside Romeos (named with help from John Tiffany and the First National Touring company of Once) are a desert rock group fronted by Wolpe.

a??

This is the 5th record from Matt Wolpe, who is an award winning songwriter and multi instrumentalist. Volume 2 blends Pop and Rock with a touch of Twang and even has special cover of one of your favorite Backstreet Boys songs. It's the follow up EP to Who You Gonna Blame, both of which are available on all music streaming and purchasing platforms. There you can also find his solo records: The Dogwood Sessions, Back To Basics, and NeverEnding Land (Matt Wolpe and The Lost Boys) an album recorded while touring in Detroit with colleagues from Neverland. Matt is currently hard at work on 2 more records, an acoustic record of catchy Americana and a new passion project.

a??

The former singing spokesman of Bumble Bee Tuna, Matt is also very excited for the Fall 2019 release of the music video for his single "Come Back" directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, Accidentally Brave, Clueless). The Bedside Romeos are Matt Wolpe (Vocals, Guitar) Ian Litovich (Guitar) Jamie Mohamdein (Bass) Matt Graff (Drums).

To see Matt Wolpe in Rock of Ages in Hollywood, buy tickets at RockOfAgesHollywood.com or follow @RockOfAgesHollywood on social media. For more info and music visit MattWolpe.com.

Check out music from the new album on Spotify and iTunes.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You