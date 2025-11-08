RENT Opens at the Zephyr Theatre Los Angeles in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just To Be Theatrical Productions will present a limited-run Los Angeles production of Rent by Jonathan Larson on December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14 at the Zephyr Theatre.

This production is intimate, immersive, and rooted in the company's mission to use musical theatre to explore themes of oppression and the power of resistance.

The company leans into Rent's focus on housing insecurity, wealth divide, and imbalances of power. This production firmly supports housing for all and stands against rent increases negatively impacting communities all over the country.

The cast features: August Broussard as Mark Cohen, Garrett LaSource as Roger Davis, Evah Doheny as Mimi Marquez, Riayn Christina as Joanne Jefferson, Chloe Rodriguez as Maureen Johnson, Tymere Franklin as Tom Collins, Terrence Robinson as Angel Dumott Schunard, Jovanni McGhee as Benjamin Coffin III with a fabulous ensemble.

Directed by Saer Black, with assistant direction by Robert Black, music direction by Isaac Schanno Johnson, and original choreography by Tom Avery. The show runs approximately 2.5 hours including intermission.