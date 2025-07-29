REDCAT Reveals Lineup of Dance, Theater, Music, Film & More for Fall 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



REDCAT, the Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater, has announced its Fall 2025 season, which will run from September 12 through December 19.

The season will feature new commissions and original works from a wide array of experimental artists in dance, theater, music, film, and visual art, with themes spanning healing, memory, queer liberation, and radical imagination.

This season includes major premieres by internationally recognized artists, such as Bessie Award-winner nora chipaumire, Los Angeles-based performance icon San Cha, and composer Sharon Chohi Kim. Highlights also include the return of the New Original Works (NOW) Festival and the first solo exhibition in Los Angeles by artist Guadalupe Maravilla.

João Ribas, REDCAT’s Steven D. Lavine Executive Director and Vice President for Cultural Partnerships, said, “The fall brings new commissions and original performances to REDCAT for a season that demonstrates the urgent place of art and gathering today.”

H2: Fall 2025 Season Highlights

In Dambudzo (Sept. 25–27), nora chipaumire transforms the REDCAT theater into a shabini—an informal bar—to stage an immersive act of political resistance through dance, music, and ritual, reflecting on Zimbabwe’s complex legacy. San Cha’s Inebria Me (Oct. 16–18) turns the telenovela into a vessel for queer liberation in an experimental opera fusing ranchera, punk, cumbia, and classical styles.

Sharon Chohi Kim opens the season on September 12 with Murmurations, a performance that evokes collective intelligence through processed vocals, choreography, and video projection. Calla Henkel and Max Pitegoff premiere THE END IS NEW (Dec. 11–13), a play that examines utopia, community, and the desire to reshape history.

Visual artist Guadalupe Maravilla’s exhibition Les soñadores (Sept. 13–Dec. 19) transforms the gallery into a healing environment that traces the migration journeys of unaccompanied minors and the artist’s own experience as a Salvadoran refugee and cancer survivor.

The 22nd New Original Works Festival (Nov. 6–22) returns with nine world premieres by LA-based artists, including Maylee Todd, jeremy de’jon guyton, Lu Coy, and Diana Wyenn with Ammunition Theatre Company. Spanning opera, dance, performance art, and multimedia storytelling, the festival continues its legacy as a catalyst for bold experimentation.

Other programs include a celebration of filmmaker and poet S. Pearl Sharp (Oct. 6), jazz performances curated with Angel City Jazz Festival (Oct. 11 & 19), and a one-night engagement with Elia Arce (Oct. 30), presented in partnership with the Getty Research Institute.

CalArts also presents its Winter Dance showcase (Dec. 5–6), featuring new choreography by James "Cricket" Colter, Micaela Taylor, and sam wentz. On October 27, the Unfolding Visions film screening highlights new moving image work by faculty from CalArts’ School of Film/Video.

Daniela Lieja Quintanar, REDCAT’s Chief Curator and Deputy Director, Programs, noted, “REDCAT presents a fall season that charges our moment with arts that intersect with healing practices, preservation of collective memory, and solidarity.”

Katy Dammers, Deputy Director and Chief Curator, Performing Arts, added, “These impactful performances will transform REDCAT’s theater—transporting audiences into captivating models of alternative futures.”