REDCAT Presents Adam Linder: THE WANT, September 19-22

REDCAT, CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts, and CAP UCLA will co-present Adam Linder's new contemporary opera THE WANT, September 19 to 22, 2019.

Inspired by the Client / Dealer relationship from Bernard Marie-Koltès' play In the Solitude of The Cotton Fields, The WANT is a contemporary opera-with music by Ethan Braun and lighting design by Shahryar Nashal-that fuses vocal expression with a rich physicality. The libretto, littered with interjections from Jacques Derrida to Missy Elliott, contemplates the desire, vulnerability and cunning at the heart of any transaction. The singers, actors and dancers-Jess Gadani, Justin F. Kennedy, Jasmine Orpilla and Roger Sala Reyner-are "Offerors" and "Offerees" enrobed as the key archetypes of mercantile Europe and the spiritual tradition of constant trade between a reflexive mind and a sensuous being.

Adam Linder is a choreographer who works between Los Angeles and Berlin. His performances are shown in both performance and visual arts contexts. In 2016, he was awarded the Mohn Prize for artistic excellence from the Hammer Museum for his work in Made in LA.





