RAGTIME Comes to El Portal Theatre

El Portal Theatre has announced the Tony Award winning musical RAGTIME on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at the historic El Portal Theatre in the heart of the NOHO Arts District, 5269 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA. RAGTIME runs September 12 – 21, 2025. El Portal Theatre is the oldest building and historical landmark in the San Fernando Valley and will celebrate 100 years in 2026.

RAGTIME is presented by Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi and Castle Entertainment and directed by David Ralphe. Based on the 1975 novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow, RAGTIME is a powerful story that follows the lives of a Jewish immigrant, upper-class wife, and a Harlem pianist in turn-of- the-century New York as they pursue the American Dream. Winner of 4 Tony Awards including Best Book by Terrence McNally, and Best Score with Music by Stephen Flaherty and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

If you're captivated by the opulence and drama of The Gilded Age, then get ready to be swept away by the soaring spectacle of the Tony Award-winning musical, RAGTIME.

Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, RAGTIME weaves together the stories of three fictional families striving for the American Dream. As an affluent society woman, an imaginative Jewish immigrant, and an optimistic Harlem pianist navigate a changing world, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair. With a Tony Award-winning score which blends ragtime, blues, jazz and show tunes, it's a powerful, sweeping saga of America!

El Portal Theatre is a cherished historic landmark nestled in the heart of North Hollywood, in the vibrant San Fernando Valley—just minutes from Universal Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, ABC, Radford, and NBC Burbank. Originally opened in 1926 as a vaudeville house, El Portal quickly became a cultural centerpiece. Over the decades, it evolved from hosting vaudeville acts to screening silent films and later Academy Award-winning movies, earning its place as the premier movie house in the Valley.

Through the Jazz Age, the Great Depression, four wars, and even the devastating Northridge earthquake of 1994, El Portal Theatre has endured, standing as a testament to the power of the arts and community. Affectionately known as "the Jewel in the North Hollywood Crown," El Portal Theatre is preparing to celebrate a remarkable milestone—its 100th anniversary next year.

