Pop Opera Superstar Katherine Jenkins Debuts with Pacific Symphony

Welsh superstar Katherine Jenkins received her OBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) from Prince Charles at The Queen's residence Buckingham Palace in 2014 and in June of this year, she sings at The Queen's much-loved country retreat Sandringham Estate to mark the monarch's historic Platinum Jubilee.

But first, the celebrated mezzo sings for Orange County audiences in an exclusive engagement with Pacific Symphony for Valentine's Day weekend, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, 2022.

Cherished as one of Britain's all-time favorite singers, in 2017 Katherine Jenkins was officially crowned 'the biggest selling artist of the century' by Classic FM, and made chart history when her last album Cinema Paradiso became her 14th UK Classical No.1 album, further cementing her position as the world's most prolific artist in UK Classical chart history.

As one of the UK's greatest musical exports, the multi-award-winning Katherine Jenkins has performed all over the world, for the Pope, for Presidents and is a favorite of the Royal Family, having been invited to sing "God Save The Queen" at Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee, perform at Her Majesty's Coronation Concerts at Buckingham Palace and by special request at Her Majesty's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle. She has embarked upon numerous sold-out tours and duetted with such names as Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Bryn Terfel, Rolando Villazón and Il Divo, among others. She has wowed audiences and critics alike with her stellar performance as Julie Jordan in Lonny Price's semi-staged production of Carousel at the London Coliseum in 2017 and has been featured on "Dancing with the Stars." Pacific Symphony Pops favorite, David Foster commented about the singer: "The incredibly beautiful, incredibly talented and gorgeous Katharine Jenkins has a voice like an angel."

For her Pacific Symphony debut, Katherine Jenkins has curated a program that includes favorite selections from her new studio album, Cinema Paradiso, which she describes as "all the best film musical themes that we know and love, all together on one recording."

Hear this great superstar sing her greatest hits live on this special Valentine's Day show.

"Ode to Joy" from Symphony No. 9 (Beethoven / Friedrich Schiller)

"Habanera" from Carmen (Georges Bizet / Ludovic Halévy)

Love Theme: "Se Tu Fossi," from Cinema Paradiso (Ennio Morricone / Andrea Morricone)

"O Danny Boy" from Memphis Belle ("Londonderry Air") sung by Harry Connick, Jr. in the film

"Somewhere" from West Side Story (Leonard Bernstein / Steven Sondheim)

"Here's to the Heroes" from Dances with Wolves (John Barry / Don Black)

"I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady (Frederick Loewe / Alan Jay Lerner)

"Music of the Night" from Phantom of the Opera (Andrew Lloyd Webber / Charles Hart & Richard Stilgoe)

Love Theme: "Parla Più Piano" from The Godfather (Nino Rota / Giovanni Boncampagni)

"Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz (Harold Arlen / Yip Harburg)

"Jealous of the Angels" (Jenn Bostic) from Jenkins' inspirational recording Guiding Light

"Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek / Justin Paul)

"Time to Say Goodbye" ("Con Te Partirò" / Francesco Sartori) popularized by Andrea Bocelli

This Valentine's Day weekend, Pacific Symphony will be led by guest conductor Albert-George Schram (Resident Conductor of the Nashville Symphony). Tickets start at $35.

