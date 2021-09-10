Playwrights' Arena & Skylight Theatre Company Partner for 2021/2022 Season of Four World Premieres

Two preeminent companies in Los Angeles announce a collaboration for the new season. This partnership with Gary Grossman's Skylight Theatre Company and Jon Lawrence Rivera's Playwrights' Arena realizes a simpatico focus on nurturing and developing playwrights and their new works.

Slated to open on November 6th, the 2021/2022 Season puts forth a bountiful offering of award-winning talent in a cross-pollination of two well established Los Angeles theater companies. This interrelationship includes the following projects and will include ASL interpreted performances for all of the plays.

A HIT DOG WILL HOLLER by Inda Craig-Galván: A social media influencer and a boots-on-the-ground activist form a complex bond of friendship to help each other survive as American racism manifests as a physical form. Developed in workshop with the Humanitas Prize. Opens November 6, 2021. Tickets go on sale October 1, 2021.

FLUFF by Sigrid Gilmer: An absurdist "disaster film" play about the dark carnival of our current political climate, the hell of other people and -- killer pillows. Opens February, 2022.

APARTMENT LIVING by Boni B. Alvarez: Behaviors change in forced captivity during the pandemic in Los Angeles. Do we like what we learn about the people we love? Commissioned by David Roman. Opens May, 2022.

LAVENDER MEN - The Emancipation Play by Roger Q. Mason: Enter the historical fantasia of Taffeta, a self-proclaimed "fabulous queer creation of color," as she invades the private world of Abraham Lincoln to confront issues of LGBTQ+ inclusion and visibility that still challenge us today. Opens August, 2022.

Playwrights' Arena and Skylight Theatre Company are committed to providing and maintaining a gathering place that is free of known hazards. To safeguard the health of our entire community, we are requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccinations for all employees and audiences moving forward. Additionally, at this time we will require masks indoors at our theater. Check out the companies' websites to read more about our health and safety protocols.

For more information visit http://skylighttheatre.org/ and https://playwrightsarena.org/.