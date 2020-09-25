PlayhouseLivePresents STILL. Written and Performed By Javon Johnson

The production will launch online at PlayhouseLive on September, 30, 2020.

Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman announces the premiere of Still., a newly commissioned work written by and starring spoken word artist Javon Johnson, and directed by Donny Jackson. The production will launch online at PlayhouseLive on September, 30, 2020, and is part of the Fall line-up of pay-per-view streaming theatrical events.



As one of the nation's most prominent spoken-word artists, Javon Johnson takes to the Playhouse stage in Still. to share his very personal experience as a Black man in America at a pivotal time in our history. Johnson blends powerful imagery, witty prose and beautiful lyricism in this timely, unforgettable theatrical event.



Johnson has appeared on HBO's Def Poetry Jam, BET's Lyric Café, TVOne's Verses & Flow, The Steve Harvey Show, The Arsenio Hall Show, United Shades of America with Kamau Bell on CNN, and co-wrote a documentary titled Crossover, which aired on Showtime, in collaboration with the NBA and Nike.



Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman says, "We are honored to launch PlayhouseLive with the work of two extraordinary artists, Javon Johnson and director Donny Jackson. In this unique moment of American reckoning, Still. is a piece of art that eloquently captures what so many in our community are experiencing. It is a profound theatrical work created exclusively for a digital audience and captures a moment in history in real time, on our historic stage."



Javon Johnson is a renowned spoken word poet -- a three-time national poetry slam champion and a four-time national finalist. He is also Assistant Professor and Director of African American & African Diaspora studies and holds an appointment in Gender & Sexuality Studies in the Interdisciplinary, Gender, and Ethnic Studies Department at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.



Director Donny Jackson has been a staple of the poetry community for over 2 decades, and is also a doctor of clinical psychology, and a multiple Emmy-winning Producer and Director in unscripted television, including CNN's United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, R&B Divas for TV One, The Bachelor for ABC, A&E's Teach, and Inside the Label for BET. Dr. Donny is also an NAACP Image Award winner for his producing duties on TV One's music documentary series, Unsung.



Still. can be rented through PlayhouseLive for $19.99 and is available through November 1, 2020. After the initial purchase, Still. can be watched on any of the PlayhouseLive apps including Apple OS, Android OS, Roku, FireTV and more. Closed captioning will be available in both English and Spanish.



Additional information about PlayhouseLive and its programming, including new announcements and pricing specials, are available at www.playhouselive.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You