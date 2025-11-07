Photos: LE SWITCH At The Broadwater Blackbox

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broken Token Productions has released new production photos for its first show, Le Switch by Philip Dawkins, directed by Spenser Davis. The play will open at the Broadwater Blackbox in Hollywood on Friday, November 7, at 8 p.m., with performances continuing through November 15.

Set between 2011 and 2014, Le Switch is a romantic comedy that explores the shifting dynamics within the gay community following the legalization of same-sex marriage. The play follows David, a 35-year-old commitment-phobic New Yorker whose comfortable sense of self is disrupted as he navigates changing cultural expectations, friendship, and love.

The cast features Danny Bernardo, Christine Lin, Brian Kim McCormick, Jonathan Moreno, and Jonathan Slavin. Lighting design is by Harrison Lee Foster, sound design is by Stephanie Yackovetsky, and the production stage manager is Amy Francis Schott.

Playwright Philip Dawkins—whose works include Failure: A Love Story, Charm, and The Gentleman Caller—describes Le Switch as one of his most personal works. “It’s about love in all its forms—intergenerational queer relationships, mentorship, and the links that connect us across generations,” Dawkins said. “If we’re not lifting and reaching up, there’s a break in the chain. I like my place to be a link in that chain, in both directions.” For this production, Dawkins has included rewrites specific to the diverse ensemble.

Director Spenser Davis, an award-winning Chicago transplant and recipient of the Michael Maggio Directing Fellowship at the Goodman Theatre, brings his extensive experience developing new work to this Los Angeles premiere. Davis has directed with Steppenwolf 1700, A Red Orchid Theatre, and Broken Nose Theatre, among others, earning accolades including the Jeff Award for Best Director and the Osborn New Play Award from the American Theatre Critics Association.