Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals

5-Star Theatricals has released new production photos from its upcoming production of HAIRSPRAY, directed by Marissa Jaret Winokur, Broadway’s original Tracy Turnblad and Tony Award winner for her performance in the 2002 musical phenomenon.

The Thousand Oaks production will run October 10–26, 2025, at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, featuring choreography by Clarice Ordaz, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, and direction by Winokur—who returns to the show that made her a Broadway star.

The cast includes Ryan O’Connor as Edna Turnblad, Lexie Martin as Tracy Turnblad, Garrett Clayton as Corny Collins, Jennifer Leigh Warren as Motormouth Maybelle, and Becky Lythgoe as Velma Von Tussle.

Set in 1962 Baltimore, Hairspray follows big-hearted teen Tracy Turnblad as she dances her way onto “The Corny Collins Show” and sparks a movement to integrate the airwaves—proving that you really can’t stop the beat.

