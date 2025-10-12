Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals

Performances begin October 10 at the Scherr Forum Theatre.
5-Star Theatricals has released new production photos from its upcoming production of HAIRSPRAY, directed by Marissa Jaret Winokur, Broadway’s original Tracy Turnblad and Tony Award winner for her performance in the 2002 musical phenomenon.
The Thousand Oaks production will run October 10–26, 2025, at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, featuring choreography by Clarice Ordaz, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, and direction by Winokur—who returns to the show that made her a Broadway star.
The cast includes Ryan O’Connor as Edna Turnblad, Lexie Martin as Tracy Turnblad, Garrett Clayton as Corny Collins, Jennifer Leigh Warren as Motormouth Maybelle, and Becky Lythgoe as Velma Von Tussle.
Set in 1962 Baltimore, Hairspray follows big-hearted teen Tracy Turnblad as she dances her way onto “The Corny Collins Show” and sparks a movement to integrate the airwaves—proving that you really can’t stop the beat.
Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin
Garrett Clayton and Lexie Martin with the company of HAIRSPRAY
Bobby Hogan and Lexie Martin with the company of HAIRSPRAY
Lexie Martin and Ryan O'Connor with the company of HAIRSPRAY
Logan Eliza, Garrett Clayton, Irelynn TerraNami and Brody Tarrant Sitton
Lexie Martin, Hannah Sedlacek and Ryan O'Connor
Hannah Sedlacek and Rachel McLaughlin
Lexie Martin and Ryan O'Connor
Garett Clayton, John Candelaria, Lexie Martin and Madison North
Lexie Martin and Ryan O'Connor
Malia Johnson and Alexander J. Brown and the company of HAIRSPRAY
Becky Lythgoe, Logan Eliza, Ryan O'Connor and Lexie Martin
Ryan O'Connor and Travis Joe Dixon
Bobby Hogan and Lexie Martin
Hannah Sedlacek and Alexander J. Brown
Jennifer Leigh Warren with the company of HAIRSPRAY
Garrett Clayton with the company of HAIRSPRAY
Lexie Martin
