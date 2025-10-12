 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals

Performances begin October 10 at the Scherr Forum Theatre.

By: Oct. 12, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

5-Star Theatricals has released new production photos from its upcoming production of HAIRSPRAY, directed by Marissa Jaret Winokur, Broadway’s original Tracy Turnblad and Tony Award winner for her performance in the 2002 musical phenomenon.

The Thousand Oaks production will run October 10–26, 2025, at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, featuring choreography by Clarice Ordaz, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, and direction by Winokur—who returns to the show that made her a Broadway star.

The cast includes Ryan O’Connor as Edna Turnblad, Lexie Martin as Tracy Turnblad, Garrett Clayton as Corny Collins, Jennifer Leigh Warren as Motormouth Maybelle, and Becky Lythgoe as Velma Von Tussle.

Set in 1962 Baltimore, Hairspray follows big-hearted teen Tracy Turnblad as she dances her way onto “The Corny Collins Show” and sparks a movement to integrate the airwaves—proving that you really can’t stop the beat.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Garrett Clayton and Lexie Martin with the company of HAIRSPRAY

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Bobby Hogan and Lexie Martin with the company of HAIRSPRAY

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Lexie Martin and Ryan O'Connor with the company of HAIRSPRAY

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Logan Eliza, Garrett Clayton, Irelynn TerraNami and Brody Tarrant Sitton

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Lexie Martin, Hannah Sedlacek and Ryan O'Connor

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Hannah Sedlacek and Rachel McLaughlin

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Lexie Martin and Ryan O'Connor

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Garett Clayton, John Candelaria, Lexie Martin and Madison North

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Becky Lythgoe

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Lexie Martin and Ryan O'Connor

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Malia Johnson and Alexander J. Brown and the company of HAIRSPRAY

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Becky Lythgoe, Logan Eliza, Ryan O'Connor and Lexie Martin

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Ryan O'Connor and Travis Joe Dixon

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Bobby Hogan and Lexie Martin

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Hannah Sedlacek and Alexander J. Brown

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Jennifer Leigh Warren with the company of HAIRSPRAY

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Garrett Clayton with the company of HAIRSPRAY

Photos: Tony-Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur Directs HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals Image
Lexie Martin



Regional Awards

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP







Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
76 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The Great Gatsby
88 ratings

The Great Gatsby
Buena Vista Social Club
42 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos