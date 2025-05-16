Photos: TRAUMA PLAY Workshop Production at IAMA Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



IAMA Theatre Company will close its 17th season with a workshop production of the hilarious and raw new comedy Trauma Play by Abigail Miller. See photos here!

This new work will be directed by Co-Artistic Director of Ammunition Theatre Company Diana Wyenn, director, co-divisor, and dramaturg of the critically acclaimed solo show Kristina Wong for Public Office. In Trauma Play, Britt Benson is flying high as her buzzy, autobiographical new play gets national news coverage before it even premieres. But once the cameras start rolling, the play is no longer centerstage, and she finds the sexual assault she experienced suddenly publicized and scrutinized. Determined to make it to opening night, Britt tackles the meta-upon-meta whirlwind head-on with a cast of characters who each believe their own version of the truth.

The cast for Trauma Play features Tessa Hope Slovis, Alaska Jackson*, Sharon Lawrence*, Jorge-Luis Pallo, Daniel Robaire, Sonal Shah* and Keliher Walsh*. Trauma Play will be performed May 22 - June 2, 2025 at Atwater Village Theatre.

Following a successful staged reading at IAMA’s 2023 New Works Festival, Trauma Play will be presented as a full workshop production, giving audiences the opportunity to be an integral part of the playmaking process, providing valuable and essential feedback with their reactions each night for the creative team to bring back into rehearsal the next day with the actors. With its 17th season, IAMA continues its commitment to developing works in process. Featuring a world premiere and two workshop productions, the season highlights the theatrical development process in an intentional move to incorporate audiences as a theatre-making tool. Trauma Play follows the wildly successful workshop production of Douglas Lyons’ Don’t Touch My Hair, which enjoyed a sold-out run at the Atwater Village Theatre this February.

