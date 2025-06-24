Photos: THE RESERVOIR at Geffen Playhouse First Look

The cast includes Adrián González as Hugo / Others, Marin Hinkle as Patricia / Others, and more.
The world premiere of The Resevoir is now playing at Geffen Payhouse. Get a first look at production photos here!
Josh’s life is spiraling, but luckily, his grandparents are here to help. And by help, we mean offering unsolicited advice, relentlessly judging his life choices, bringing up their own mortality over coffee, and dragging him to Jazzercise class at the JCC. From Bev’s no-nonsense tough love to Shrimpy’s wildly inappropriate jokes, these grandparents steal the show—and maybe, just maybe, help Josh find his way. The Reservoir is a sharply funny and deeply heartfelt new play by Jake Brasch about family, memory, and healing.
The cast includes Adrián González as Hugo / Others, Marin Hinkle as Patricia / Others, Jake Horowitz as Josh, Liz Larsen as Beverly, Carolyn Mignini as Irene, Geoffrey Wade as Hank and Lee Wilkof as Shrimpy.
Photo credit: Jeff Lorch
Marin Hinkle and Jake Horowitz
Marin Hinkle and Jake Horowitz
Lee Wilkof, Liz Larsen, Carolyn Mignini, Geoffrey Wade and Jake Horowitz
Lee Wilkof, Liz Larsen, Carolyn Mignini and Geoffrey Wade
Jake Horowitz, Carolyn Mignini, Adrián González and Geoffrey Wade
Liz Larsen, Carolyn Mignini, Jake Horowitz, Lee Wilkof and Geoffrey Wad
Liz Larsen, Lee Wilkof, Carolyn Mignini, Geoffrey Wade and Jake Horowitz
Carolyn Mignini and Jake Horowitz
Lee Wilkof, Liz Larsen, Geoffrey Wade and Jake Horowitz
Geoffrey Wade, Adrián Gonzalez, Jake Horowitz, Carolyn Mignini, Marin Hinkle, Lee Wilkof, production assistant Lisa Toudic and Liz Larsen
Marin Hinkle, Lee Wilkof, Jake Horowitz, Geoffrey Wade and Liz Larsen
Adrián González and Jake Horowitz
Jake Horowitz and Geoffrey Wade
Geoffrey Wade (background), Jake Horowitz and Liz Larsen
Lee Wilkof, Carolyn Mignini, Jake Horowitz, Geoffrey Wade and Liz Larsen
Lee Wilkof, Liz Larsen, Adrián González and Geoffrey Wade
