Photos: THE RESERVOIR at Geffen Playhouse First Look

The world premiere of The Resevoir is now playing at Geffen Payhouse. Get a first look at production photos here!

Josh’s life is spiraling, but luckily, his grandparents are here to help. And by help, we mean offering unsolicited advice, relentlessly judging his life choices, bringing up their own mortality over coffee, and dragging him to Jazzercise class at the JCC. From Bev’s no-nonsense tough love to Shrimpy’s wildly inappropriate jokes, these grandparents steal the show—and maybe, just maybe, help Josh find his way. The Reservoir is a sharply funny and deeply heartfelt new play by Jake Brasch about family, memory, and healing.

The cast includes Adrián González as Hugo / Others, Marin Hinkle as Patricia / Others, Jake Horowitz as Josh, Liz Larsen as Beverly, Carolyn Mignini as Irene, Geoffrey Wade as Hank and Lee Wilkof as Shrimpy.

Photo credit: Jeff Lorch

