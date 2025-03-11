Photos: THE 24 HOUR PLAYS LOS ANGELES At The Hudson Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 24 Hour Plays Los Angeles made its starry return to The Hudson Theatres in Hollywood, CA. A slate of star actors, writers, and directors of theatre, film and television gathered to create six brand-new plays in just 24 hours. See photos from the event.

The event benefited The 24 Hour Plays’ charitable programs and the expansion of their nonprofit mission in California, as well as wildfire relief.

Actors for The 24 Hour Plays Los Angeles this round included Artemis Pebdani (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Mary Faber (Parks and Recreation), Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Rich Sommer (Mad Men), Lio Tipton (Love Hurts), Henri Esteve (Grown-ish), Lyndsy Fonseca (How I Met Your Mother), Patrick Heusinger (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back), Virginia Kull (Big Little Lies), Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Sonia Mena (Tell Me Lies), Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Camrus Johnson (Quiz Lady), Christopher Redman (Workin’ Moms), Ryan McCurdy (my lingerie play), Ilia Isorelys Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Emily Pendergast (Veep), Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus), Michael Shayan (The Book of Queer), Jade Tailor (The Magicians), and Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

Writers included Moshe Kasher (Another Period), A. Zell Williams (Next), Jonathan Caren (We Were the Lucky Ones), Ken Greller (Dickinson), Madhuri Shekar (3 Body Problem), and Maggie Crane (Side by Side). Directors included Sabrina Jaglom (Jane), Kate Sullivan (The End of the Party), Jacquelyn Landgraf (It Makes A Sound), Logan Ellis (Face Me), Luke Harlan (The Gilded Age), and Courtney Ulrich (Nonna’s Nude). The hosts for the evening were Adam Lustick (Corporate) and Sophie Delaney (Comedy Central).

