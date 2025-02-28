Photos: SUCH SMALL HANDS World Premiere At Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chance Theater will present the World Premiere of Such Small Hands, written by Adam Szymkowicz and directed by Matthew McCray (Hedwig and The Angry Inch, Rent). See photos from the production.

This highly anticipated new play, which marks the culmination of its development in Chance Theater’s On the Radar (OTR) program, will run from February 28 to March 23, 2025, on the Fyda- Mar Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center, with previews beginning February 28, 2025.

Such Small Hands invites audiences into the daily routines of Paul and Marie, a long-married couple navigating life’s quirks with humor, tenderness, and a lifetime of memories. From small quibbles over coffee to moments of profound connection, this heartfelt World Premiere play explores love, aging, selfishness, and selflessness.

Adam Szymkowicz, the inaugural resident playwright of Chance Theater’s On the Radar (OTR) program, is celebrated for his remarkable ability to blend humor with profound humanity in his plays. His works resonate deeply with audiences across the nation, exploring both the humorous and mature aspects of the human experience. As a cornerstone of the OTR program, Adam has been instrumental in advancing its mission to develop and produce bold new works. His ability to engage and entertain while delivering a satisfyingly intelligent underpinning is a hallmark of his writing. His plays have been produced in the U.S. and in 22 other countries, with thirty of his works published. He holds graduate degrees from Columbia University and Juilliard, and has conducted over 1,100 interviews with playwrights on his blog. Two of his plays have been featured as NY Times Critic’s Picks, further cementing his reputation as a leading voice in contemporary theater.

Such Small Hands features an exceptional cast, with Bruce Goodrich (OTR: Such Small Hands) in the role of Paul and Juliet Fischer (Chance Debut) as Marie.

Director Matthew McCray shares his enthusiasm for the production, stating: "Such Small Hands is a rich and beautiful play that explores the humor, depth, and love that emerges from a long marriage. I am thrilled to delve into this meaningful and brave story about commitment and a long life, well-lived. It’s a poignant reminder of the extraordinary within the ordinary and the resilience that comes with love and connection."

The talented creative team for Such Small Hands includes Ganymede Projects as Scenic and Costume Designers, Azra King-Abadi (Chance Debut) as Lighting Designer, and Darryl B. Hovis (Chance Resident Artist, OCTG Winner for Outstanding Sound Design) as Sound Designer. The production is Stage Managed by Jordyn Nieblas-Galvan (Chance Debut), with Casting by Shinshin Yuder Tsai (Chance Resident Artist).

