Photos: Road Theatre Company Turns 34 With World Premiere of OTHERKIN

The Road Theatre Company will celebrate its 34th anniversary with the world premiere of OTHERKIN, written by N.T. Vandecar and directed by Christina Carlisi. See photos of the production.

The production begins previews on Tuesday, September 23, officially opens Friday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m., and runs through Sunday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m. at the Road Theatre, located at The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

OTHERKIN introduces Olive, a 14-year-old who identifies as a dragon. With three weeks left until the end of the world, Olive is on a desperate search for her biological mother while navigating a new connection with her biological father and his husband. When three “Elemental Guardians” appear, Olive learns she is the one destined to save humankind.

Founded by Artistic Director Taylor Gilbert, the Road Theatre Company continues its tradition of bold, thought-provoking premieres with this imaginative new work to launch its 2025–2026 season.

