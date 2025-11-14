Photos: PASSION At Chromolume Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chromolume Theatre will present the final production of its 2025 Season of Musicals — A Season of Love and Romance (and Adultery) — with the Sondheim and Lapine musical Passion. See photos of the production.

Directed by James Esposito with musical direction by Joshua Bartley, the production will run for 10 performances only, November 14–30 at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles.

The cast will include David Callander, Renee Cohen, Mary DeLan, Lisa Dyson, Nora Elkind, Gavin Michael Harris, Paul Luoma, Tyler Marshall, Lia Peros, Richard Rosales, Lyla Ross, John Sala, Chris Spangler, Jack Stuhley, and Elias Wygodny.

Performances will be held at the Zephyr Theatre (7456 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles) on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, with an additional 7pm performance on Sunday, November 23. Opening night is scheduled for Friday, November 14 at 8pm.

Passion is a one-act musical adapted from Ettore Scola’s film Passione d’Amore, which in turn was based on the novel Fosca by Iginio Ugo Tarchetti. Set in Risorgimento-era Italy, the story follows a young soldier whose life shifts when he becomes entangled in an intense relationship with Fosca, the ailing cousin of his commanding officer. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1994 and received 10 Tony Award nominations, winning four including Best Musical.

The creative team for Passion will include James Esposito (scenic and sound design), Devin Harris (lighting design), Shon LeBlonc (costume design), Mary Zastrow (intimacy director), and Mara Aguilar (stage manager).

Photo Credit: James Esposito



Nora Elkind

Jack Stuhley, Tyler Marshall

Paul Luoma

Nora Elkind, Paul Luoma

Mary DeLan, Paul Luoma