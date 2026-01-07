Video: First Look at SONG OF THE NORTH at Pasadena Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look behind the scenes of Hamid Rashmanian’s Song of the North, an epic love story with a cast of 483 handmade puppets and a talented ensemble of actors and puppeteers, all coming together to create powerful theater for young minds ready to explore heroism, heritage, and imaginative storytelling. Created, designed and directed by Hamid Rashmanian, Song of the North at Pasadena Playhouse is a spectacular theatrical experience for children ages 6+ and their whole family to enjoy.



In addition to public performances on the Playhouse Mainstage March 21-29, 2026, Pasadena Playhouse will bring thousands of students from Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) and other schools in the greater Los Angeles area to free student performances. Additionally, PUSD students will receive in-school workshops to deepen their learning experience.



Created by visionary artist Hamid Rahmanian, this stunning multimedia production uses shadow puppetry and projected animation to reimagine the Persian epic Shahnameh. At its heart is Manijeh, a fierce heroine navigating a world of mythical beasts who must use all her strengths and talents to rescue her beloved, Bijan, from a perilous predicament.



The graphics are inspired by the visual culture that evolved around Shahnameh, with influences from miniature paintings and etchings. The puppetry style has roots in Indonesian-style shadow play. In terms of style, inspiration is drawn from Lotte Reiniger’s “Adventures of Prince Achmed”, the choreography of the performers adapts Persianesque gesticulations and composers Ramin Torkian and Azam Ali create a Persian-nuanced bright and bold soundtrack.



The storytelling is modern, implementing cinematic tricks like cuts, zooms, tilts, pans, and tracking shots. The show uses a combination of almost 500 handmade puppets, 9 performers, and audio/visual components that create the environments wherein the puppets and actors interact.



All of this action is performed behind a giant screen (16x35) set up at the edge of a proscenium. The audience watches the entire show projected onto the screen, giving them the feeling of being immersed in a live animation adventure.

