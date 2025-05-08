Photos: Original Film 'Enid' Visits La Mirada's LEGALLY BLONDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Meredith Scott Lynn, the original “Enid” in the film version of Legally Blonde, recently paid a visit to the musical at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, attending the Saturday, May 3 matinee performance. Following the show, Lynn met her on-stage counterpart and the entire cast. Check out photos below!

Legally Blonde features music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book by Heather Hach, based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, with choreography by Dana Solimando, musical direction by Ryan O’Connell and direction by Cynthia Ferrer.

Performances run through May 18.

Photo Credit: La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

Comments