Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of MOULIN ROUGE! in Hollywood

The production opened on Thursday, July 7 at the Pantages Theatre.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Last week on Thursday, July 7th - Broadway in Hollywood and Hollywood Pantages Theatre celebrated the red carpet opening night of Moulin Rouge! The Musical with a star studded performance and after party gala!

Celebrity attendees included Giada de Laurentiis, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison, Eric Petersen, Andrew Rannells, and more!

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular ... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Photo Credit: Chelsea Lauren for Shutterstock

Donny Savage

Karlee Perez

Sam Vicchiollo and Emma Norton

Karlee Perez

Dylan Mulvaney

Emma Norton

Dylan Mulvaney

Alexandra Vino

Alice Amter

Alexandra Vino

Alice Amter

Ava Michelle

Andrew Rannells

Danielle Vasinova

Armis Sanchez and Sean van der Wilt

Sean van der Wilt

Tom Tonge and John Logan

Justin Levine and John Logan

Tom Tonge and John Logan

Matt Cornett

Reed Shannon

Erika Henningsen

Matt Cornett

Carly Robyn Green

Nathan Moore and Lana McKissack

Lana McKissack

Jeka Jane and Mollee Gray

Jeka Jane

Mollee Gray

Emily Stout

Lauren Molina

Shannon Dang

Kindra Hall

Kenny Nolan

Adwin Brown

GLEB SAVCHENKO

GLEB SAVCHENKO

Cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Barrett Doss and Austin Durant

Courtney Reed

Conor Ryan

Yvette Gonzales-Nacer

Yvette Gonzales-Nacer

Harper Miles

Ricardo A. Zayas

Adea Michelle Sessoms and Tamrin Goldberg

Tanisha Moore

Tanisha Moore

Libby Lloyd

Darius Crenshaw and Adrienne Balducci

Mark Pardy

Alexis Hasbrouck

Sharrod Williams

Andre Ward

Alexa De Barr

Jenn Stafford

Andres Quintero

David Harris

Stephanie Styles

Jai Rodriguez

Gabe Martinez

Tyler John Logan, Alexander Gil Cruz and Justin Keats

Love Poe

Hawaii McLaughlin

Ayden Pratt

Brayden Newby and Ayden Pratt

Brayden Newby and Ayden Pratt

Brayden Newby

Kent Overshown

Jordan Fife Hunt, Gbe Martinez, Kent Overshown and Travis Ward-Osborne

Gabe Martinez

Jordan Fife Hunt

Travis Ward-Osborne

Travis Ward-Osbone and Jordan Fife Hunt

Jennifer Wolfe, Amy Quanbeck and Nicci Claspell

Jennifer Wolfe, Amy Quanbeck and Nicci Claspell

Tamrin Goldberg, Adea Michelle Sessoms, Adrienne Balducci, Sam J. Cahn, Alexa De Barr, Jenn Stafford and Alexis Hasbrouck

