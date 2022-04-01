Photos: Musical Theatre West Presents SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY

Musical Theatre West's production of Spamilton: An American Parody debuted in Long Beach, CA this last weekend with a preview performance on Friday, March 25th, and a dazzling red-carpet event on Saturday, March 26th.

Unveiling a non-stop laugh-fest packed with satire, singing, dancing, and more, the talented cast of seven had audiences on their feet for all three performances, applauding the captivating, comedic, and masterful performance. Tickets are still available for the limited run of Spamilton's "cheeky, smart, entertaining, and fun" production for select dates April 1 - 10, 2022 at musical.org.

Don't miss the final two weeks of this "wildly fun" performance! Highlights include Broadway star and award-winning musical theatre performer Jason Graae as King George, parodies of classic Broadway shows and creators, impressions of theatre's biggest divas and more, as Spamilton takes on Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's revolutionary smash hit.

Click through to see exclusive photos from the Musical Theatre West production!

Photo Credit: Musical Theatre West