Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala

The gala took place on Saturday, November 4.
On Saturday, November 4, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosted the 12th annual Art+Film Gala. This year’s honorees, artist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher, were celebrated in the company of notables from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries. Lenny Kravitz performed at the gala. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have championed the museum’s film initiatives since 2011, and they continued their efforts as the 2023 Art+Film Gala Co-Chairs.
Check out photos of Lupita Nyong’o, Ke Huy Quan, Laura Harrier, Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo, Quinta Brunson, Neicy Nash Betts, and more arriving in Audi’s Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala below!
Proceeds from the annual Art+Film Gala go toward underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming and funding LACMA’s broader mission. This includes exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming that explore the intersection of art and film.
This year marks the 5th year of Audi’s sponsorship of Art+Film. Transportation was provided to guests in a fleet of fully electric Audi vehicles including the Q8 e-tron and RS e-tron GT. Emilie Cotter, Chief Marketing Officer of Audi of America was in attendance.
As part of Audi’s commitment to helping create a more sustainable and electric future, all new models launched starting 2026 will be fully-electric. Audi’s aim is to realize CO2 reductions not only through the development and sale of electric vehicles but also throughout the supply chain and manufacturing processes. Globally, Audi aims to reach net carbon neutrality by 2050.
Emilie Cotter and Michael Govan
Ke Huy Quan and Emilie Cotter
Ke Huy Quan, Emilie Cotter, and Lupita Nyong'o
Emilie Cotter and Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o, Emilie Cotter, Laura Harrier and Ke Huy Quan
Laura Harrier, Ke Huy Quan and Lupita Nyong'o
Emilie Cotter
Judy Baca
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Stella Maxwell
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Lupita Nyong'o, Emilie Cotter, Laura Harrier, and Ke Huy Quan
Niecy Nash Betts
Laura Harrier
Quinta Brunson
Ke Huy Quan and Lupita Nyong'o
Laura Harrier, Ke Huy Quan and Lupita Nyong'o
Ke Huy Quan, Emilie Cotter, and Lupita Nyong'o
David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong'o
Ke Huy Quan
Niecy Nash Betts
Quinta Brunson
