Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala

The gala took place on Saturday, November 4.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

On Saturday, November 4, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) hosted the 12th annual Art+Film Gala. This year’s honorees, artist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher, were celebrated in the company of notables from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries. Lenny Kravitz performed at the gala. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have championed the museum’s film initiatives since 2011, and they continued their efforts as the 2023 Art+Film Gala Co-Chairs.

Check out photos of Lupita Nyong’o, Ke Huy Quan, Laura Harrier, Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Colman Domingo, Quinta Brunson, Neicy Nash Betts, and more arriving in Audi’s Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala below!

Proceeds from the annual Art+Film Gala go toward underwriting LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to the museum’s curatorial programming and funding LACMA’s broader mission. This includes exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming that explore the intersection of art and film.

This year marks the 5th year of Audi’s sponsorship of Art+Film. Transportation was provided to guests in a fleet of fully electric Audi vehicles including the Q8 e-tron and RS e-tron GT. Emilie Cotter, Chief Marketing Officer of Audi of America was in attendance. 

As part of Audi’s commitment to helping create a more sustainable and electric future, all new models launched starting 2026 will be fully-electric. Audi’s aim is to realize CO2 reductions not only through the development and sale of electric vehicles but also throughout the supply chain and manufacturing processes. Globally, Audi aims to reach net carbon neutrality by 2050.

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Emilie Cotter and Michael Govan

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Ke Huy Quan and Emilie Cotter

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Ke Huy Quan, Emilie Cotter, and Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Emilie Cotter and Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Lupita Nyong'o, Emilie Cotter, Laura Harrier and Ke Huy Quan

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Laura Harrier, Ke Huy Quan and Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Emilie Cotter

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Katherine Ross

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Judy Baca

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
David Fincher

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Stella Maxwell

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Lupita Nyong'o, Emilie Cotter, Laura Harrier, and Ke Huy Quan

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Colman Domingo

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Niecy Nash Betts

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Laura Harrier

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Heidi Klum

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Heidi Klum

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Quinta Brunson

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Ke Huy Quan and Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Laura Harrier, Ke Huy Quan and Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Ke Huy Quan, Emilie Cotter, and Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Lupita Nyong'o

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Ke Huy Quan

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Eva Longoria

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Niecy Nash Betts

Photos: Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan, Heidi Klum, & More Arrive in Audi's Fully Electric Fleet to the LACMA Art+Film Gala
Quinta Brunson



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Betty Bryant To Celebrate 94th Birthday At Catalina Jazz Club Photo
Betty Bryant To Celebrate 94th Birthday At Catalina Jazz Club

Celebrate Betty Bryant's 94th birthday with a special Birthday Bash brunch show at Catalina Jazz Club. Enjoy live music and a preview of her new CD.

2
OUTRAGE By Allen Barton Extends at Beverly Hills Playhouse Photo
OUTRAGE By Allen Barton Extends at Beverly Hills Playhouse

OUTRAGE, a world premiere play by Allen Barton, has been extended at Crimson Square Theatre Company through  November 19, 2023. Performances are Friday & Saturday 8PM and Sunday 7PM.

3
Interview: FREIGHT: THE FIVE INCARNATIONS OF ABEL GREENs Not A Heavy Load for J. Alphonse Photo
Interview: FREIGHT: THE FIVE INCARNATIONS OF ABEL GREEN's Not A Heavy Load for J. Alphonse Nicholson

The West Coast premiere of Howard L. Craft’s Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green begins November 12, 2023, at the Fountain Theatre. Joseph Megel directs this one-man outing starring J. Alphonse Nicholson. J. Alphonse made some time out of his rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.

4
Gregory Nabours and (MOSTLY)MUSICALS to Kick Off Holiday Season at The Federal Photo
Gregory Nabours and (MOSTLY)MUSICALS to Kick Off Holiday Season at The Federal

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with (mostly)musicals in an unforgettable night of music and merriment on Tuesday November 21, 2023 at 7:30pm at the fabulous Upstairs at the Federal.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/23-6/23)
LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Wayne Marshall in Los Angeles LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Wayne Marshall
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/25-2/25)
Joe McCarthy's New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band Presents The Pan American Nutcracker Suite in Los Angeles Joe McCarthy's New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band Presents The Pan American Nutcracker Suite
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/22-12/22)
The Talented Tenth in Los Angeles The Talented Tenth
Los Angeles Theatre Center (11/09-12/10)
Spring Awakening in Los Angeles Spring Awakening
David Henry Hwang Theater (10/26-11/19)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Los Angeles A Midsummer Night's Dream
A Noise Within (10/08-11/12)
Green Umbrella Series: California Festival in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: California Festival
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/14-11/14)
Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged) in Los Angeles Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)
Smothers Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Radical or, are you gonna miss me? in Los Angeles Radical or, are you gonna miss me?
Atwater Village Theatre (11/11-12/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You