Photos: La Mirada Theatre & McCoy Rigby Entertainment's COME FROM AWAY

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment kick off the 2025-26 season with a production of Come From Away, running through October 12.

Described as "a newly restaged and reimagined production," La Mirada's Come From Away has been in previews this week, and opens September 20.

With a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, musical direction by Sam Groisser, and direction and choreography by Richard J. Hinds, the musical tells the true story of how the people of Gander, Newfoundland opened their home to passengers on 38 flights diverted there on September 11, 2001.

The cast features Steven-Adam Agdeppa(Kevin T./Garth), Angela Chatelain Avila (Bonnie), Misty Cotton (Beverly/Annette), Gwen Hollander (Diane), Hayden Kharrazi (Kevin J./Ali), Kent M. Lewis (Nick/Doug), Katrina Michaels (Janice), Clinton Roane (Bob/Muhamuza), Erich Schroeder (Oz), Krystle Rose Simmons (Hannah), Andy Umberger (Claude), and Maura Vincent (Beulah). The Swings are Samantha Lawrence-Mat, Tayler Mettra, Tarif Pappu, and Frankie Zabilka.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, September 21 at 6:30 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, October 4 at 2:00 p.m. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 - $100 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at. Group, student, and military discounts are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Check out photos from the production below.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS

