Photos: LOVE'S END at Odyssey Theatre

The show opens on May 17.
The West Coast premiere of “Clôture de l’amour” (“Love’s End”) by celebrated French playwright Pascal Rambert is scheduled to open at the Odyssey Theatre tonight, helmed by French director Maurice Attias and presented in an English translation by Jim Fletcher and Kate Moran.
Award-winning Australian actor Beejan Land, a member of France’s Theatre du Soleil who appeared on Broadway in “The Kite Runner,” and Ann Sonneville, recently seen in “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” at the Fountain Theatre, star in Rambert’s riveting and bitingly funny look at the dissolution of a marriage.
Photo Credit: Cooper Bates
Ann Sonneville and Beejan Land
Ann Sonneville and Beejan Land
Beejan Land and Ann Sonneville
Beejan Land and Ann Sonneville
Beejan Land and Ann Sonneville
|
|
|
|
Best Lighting Design - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos