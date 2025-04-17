Photos: JUST LIKE US West Coast Premiere Opens Saturday At Latino Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West Coast premiere of “Just Like Us,” a non-fiction play by Karen Zacarías inspired by the bestselling non-fiction book by Helen Thorpe, opens this Saturday in a Latino Theatre Company production at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. See photos from the show.

This true coming-of-age story about four Latina girls is more timely now than ever, posing difficult, yet essential questions about what makes us American. Reporter Helen Thorpe (Elyse Mirto) follows the lives of four Latina girls in Denver who straddle two worlds: Clara (Noelle Franco) and Elissa (Valerie Rose Vega) hold legal documents, while Yadira (Newt Arlandiz) and Marisela (Blanca Isabella) do not. Against the odds, each finds her way into a good college, but the hurdles only mount from there. Student loans are not an option when you don’t have a Social Security number, and if your parents face deportation, your siblings may be moving into your dorm.

The cast also features Brenda Banda, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela, Saul Rodriguez and Sari Sanchez.

Performances continue through May 18. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 489-0994 or go to www.latinotheaterco.org.

