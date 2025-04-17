Photos: JUST LIKE US West Coast Premiere Opens Saturday At Latino Theater Company

Performances continue through May 18.
The West Coast premiere of “Just Like Us,” a non-fiction play by Karen Zacarías inspired by the bestselling non-fiction book by Helen Thorpe, opens this Saturday in a Latino Theatre Company production at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. See photos from the show.
This true coming-of-age story about four Latina girls is more timely now than ever, posing difficult, yet essential questions about what makes us American. Reporter Helen Thorpe (Elyse Mirto) follows the lives of four Latina girls in Denver who straddle two worlds: Clara (Noelle Franco) and Elissa (Valerie Rose Vega) hold legal documents, while Yadira (Newt Arlandiz) and Marisela (Blanca Isabella) do not. Against the odds, each finds her way into a good college, but the hurdles only mount from there. Student loans are not an option when you don’t have a Social Security number, and if your parents face deportation, your siblings may be moving into your dorm.
The cast also features Brenda Banda, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela, Saul Rodriguez and Sari Sanchez.
Performances continue through May 18. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 489-0994 or go to www.latinotheaterco.org.
Photo Credit: Grettel Cortes Photography
Blanca Isabella, Newt Arlandiz, Valerie Rose Vega and Noelle Franco
Blanca Isabella, Sari Sanchez, Newt Arlandiz
Valerie Rose Vega, Newt Arlandiz, Blanca Isabella and Noelle Franco
Valerie Rose Vega, Brenda Banda, Elyse Mirto, Blanca Isabella, Saul Rodriguez, Newt Arlandiz
Blanca Isabella, Noelle Franco, Newt Arlandiz
Noelle Franco, Newt Arlandiz, Valerie Rose Vega and Blanca Isabella
Valerie Rose Vega and Noelle Franco
Oscar Emmanuel Fabela, Elyse Mirto, Saul Rodriguez, Blanca Isabella, Brenda Banda and Sari Sanchez
Oscar Emmanuel Fabela, Blanca Isabella, Elyse Mirto, Brenda Banda, Sari Sanchez
Noelle Franco, Blanca Isabella, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela, Elyse Mirto, and Newt Arlandiz
Blanca Isabella
Oscar Emmanuel Fabela and Blanca Isabella
Blanca Isabella
Noelle Franco, Blanca Isabella, Sari Sanchez, Brenda Banda, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela, Valerie Rose Vega and Newt Arlandiz
Saul Rodriguez, Sari Sanchez, Noelle Franco, Blanca Isabella, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela (obscured), Newt Arlandiz and Brenda Banda
Newt Arlandiz, Noelle Franco, Blanca Isabella and Elyse Mirto
The Ensemble
Videos