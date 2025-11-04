Photos: IN THE BALANCE At The Sherry Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the Balance, a psychological thriller by A. David Redish, returns to the Sherry Theater this fall in a new production from Collaborative Artists Ensemble. See photos of the production!

Directed by Trace Oakley, the revival runs through November 16, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m.

Set in a cliffside home overlooking the ocean in Big Sur, In the Balance follows Matt and Cass, a couple whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel after the birth of their baby. Matt, a college professor, feels lost in his new role as a father, while Cass, a dancer, struggles to find her footing. When Matt’s estranged college roommate Kostya arrives late one night with his young girlfriend Alicia, the group’s uneasy reunion turns dangerous. As they play a psychological game that blurs the line between the living and the dead, long-buried secrets about Matt’s late wife Diane resurface, and the house itself seems to pulse with ghostly energy.

Jason Sino and Meg Wallace reprise their roles as Matt and Cass, with Crismar Chacin-Ruiz as Alicia and Paul Simpson as Kostya. The ensemble also features Jesse James Arnett, Mateen Bizar, Wani Mask, and Nicholas Solis as the ghosts that haunt the couple’s home.

The production reunites several members of the original 2016 staging, including Collaborative Artists Ensemble co-founder Trace Oakley, who returns to direct. The company describes the play as a chilling examination of grief, guilt, and the supernatural.

Performances take place at the Sherry Theater, located at 11052 Magnolia Boulevard in North Hollywood. In the Balance runs approximately one hour and forty-five minutes, including an intermission.