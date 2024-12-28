Photos: HUGH PANARO: MAN WITHOUT A MASK at Catalina Jazz Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, December 5, Broadway star Hugh Panaro celebrated the release of his first-ever CD, Man Without a Mask, at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. Check out photos from the performance below!

With over 2,000 performances in the title role of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway under his belt, and many before that as Raoul, Hugh Panaro is considered to be one of the premiere and most sought-after male actor-singers in theatre. He is known for his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as his powerhouse pipes. His credits also include playing Marius in the original Broadway run and First National Tour of Les Misérables, and stints as Valjean in both his hometown of Philadelphia and at the MUNY in St. Louis. His other Broadway credits include Lestat, Side Show, The Red Shoes, and Show Boat. He has also performed on London’s West End, in Canada, and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe.

The performance was directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, with musical director Joseph Thalken and Trey Henry on bass. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

Photo Credit: Tony DiMaio

