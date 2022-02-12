Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Knot Free Productions' A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Knot Free Productions, Greenway Arts Alliance, and Theatre Planners just celebrated opening night of A Little Night Music. Directed by Ryan O'Connor (He/They) with musical director Anthony Zediker (He/Him), the limited engagement will run through Sunday, March 13 only at the Greenway Court Theatre in Los Angeles.

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Lux Amaya - She/Her (Alternate), Zoe Bright - She/Her (Madame Armfeldt), Peyton Crim - He/Him (Fredrik Egerman), Ty Deran - They/She (Anne Egerman), Tal Fox - She/Her (Nordstrom), Amanda Kruger - They/Them (Henrik Egerman), Andrea Lara - She/Her (Anderssen), Roni Paige - She/They (Segstrom/Frid), Meredith Pyle - She/Her (Linquist), Emma Rose - She/Her (Fredrika Armfeldt), Alexa Rosengaus - She/Her (Petra), Christopher Robert Smith - He/Him (Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm), Dekontee Tucrkile - She/Her (Erlansen), Catherine Wadkins - She/Her (Desiree Armfeldt), and Sarah Wolter - She/Her (Charlotte Malcolm).



Set design is by EK Dagenfield (He/Him), lighting design is by Donny Jackson (He/Him), sound design is by Mia Glenn-Schuster (They/Them), and costume design is by Michael Mullen (He/Him). Assistant director is Elana Luo (She/Her), assistant music director is Matthew Tong (He/Him), properties designer is Jenine MacDonald (She/Her), and stage manager is Natalie Jackson (She/They). The casting director is Tal Fox (She/Her).



The original 1973 Broadway production of A Little Night Music was directed by Harold Prince and received 12 Tony Award nominations. It won six, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Since that time the show has enjoyed professional productions all over the world and was revived on Broadway in 2009.



Admission prices range from $45-$60. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/NightMusic2022 or by phone at (323) 673-0544. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Proof of vaccination and boosters will be required for admittance. Masks must be worn indoors at all times. The Greenway Court Theatre is located at 544 N. Fairfax Avenue, in Los Angeles, 90036. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to the theatre.