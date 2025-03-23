Photos: Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' RHINESTONE COWBOYS at The Saban Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA) continued its 2024-2025 mainstage season with RHINESTONE COWBOYS for two concerts only March 22 at 8 p.m. and March 23 at 3:30 p.m. at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills (8440 Wilshire Blvd.)! The nearly 200-member chorus will sashay and sway in a program of country hits conducted by Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, with choreography by Ray Leeper (GMCLA regular, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars).

This bedazzled country music celebration will feature hits from legendary country icons like Dolly, Reba, and Johnny Cash, who inspired generations to today’s country superstars and new voices in the genre such as Brandi Carlile, Shaboozey, and Lil Nas X. Audiences will hear country chart-toppers like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” (Shania Twain), “Old Town Road” (Lil Nas X), “Love Story” (Taylor Swift), “Pink Pony Club" (Chappell Roan), “Rhinestone Cowboy” (Glenn Campbell), and many more incredible hits.

Photo Credit: Gregory Zabilski

