Photos: First Look at XANADU at Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse concludes its historic 100th anniversary season with the dazzling and magical musical, XANADU, book by Douglas Carter Beane, music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, musical direction by Ricky Pope and directed & choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan.

XANADU began previews on Wednesday, August 3 and will open on Sunday, August 7 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Slap on your roller skates, pump up the glitter, and get hip to the muses in XANADU, the laugh-out-loud musical stage adaptation of the 1980 film which won the Outer Circle Award for "Best Musical!" XANADU follows Clio, the lovely and precocious Greek muse who decides to don her roller skates and legwarmers to become Kira in order to help Sonny Malone, a chalk artist with half a brain and a heart of gold, rediscover his own creativity. With both help and hindrance from the other muses -- and from a clarinetist-turned-real estate mogul named Danny Maguire -- Sonny and Clio work to rebuild their "apex of the arts," a roller disco. XANADU is the rare musical with a big heart, an even bigger funny bone, and a tongue stuck firmly in its cheek. The smash-hit score includes "I'm Alive," "Magic," "Have You Never Been Mellow," and "Xanadu."