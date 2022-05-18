Photos: First Look at TRY NOT TO THINK ABOUT IT, ALICE CHILDRESS at Loft Ensemble

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood is presenting Try Not to Think About It, Alice Childress by Chris Haas. Check out all new production photos below!

Performances began on Friday, May 13, and run through Sunday, June 5.

Directed by Hass, the cast of this world premiere features Bridget Avildsen, Mace Bullington, Sean Durrie, Alec Frasier, Travyz Santos Gatz, Sydney Jenkins, Katy Laughlin, April Littlejohn, Max Marsh, Benjamin Marshall, Ignacio Navarro, Lex Nguyen, Sarah Nilsen, Natasha Renae Potts, Sarah Sommers, and Celine Rosalie Zoppe.

A series of miscommunications turns into a night of survival when a natural disaster strikes the Hollywood Hills. This witty, challenging drama will leave you wondering what just happened and what will happen next, while the people hunkered down in a mansion just try to keep up with what they're becoming amidst the Hollywood dream. Contains mature language, violence, sexual situations, and brief strobe light effects.

Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, sound design is by Mikey Philbrick, projection design is by Philbrick and Justin Rosenberg, properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts, and intimacy coordinator is Celina Surniak. Dance choreography is by CJ Merriman, fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc, and special effects are by Robert Lindsay. Sarah Sommers and Max Marsh are assistant directors, and the stage manager is Melissa Kirkpatrick. Production photography is by Jennifer Brofer with graphic design by Amanda Chambers. Bree Pavey and Sarah Nilsen produce for Loft Ensemble, along with co-producers Katy Laughlin, Max Marsh, Melissa Kirkpatrick, and Frost Koveal.

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Proof of vaccination and boosters will be required for admittance and masks must always be worn indoors. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.