Photos: First Look at ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

The production opens tonight and will run through Sunday, October 29, 2023

By: Oct. 07, 2023

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment are currently presenting a brand-new production of the smash-hit musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN, with music, lyrics & orchestrations by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, musical direction by Daniel Alejandro Gutierrez, and direction & choreography by Luis Salgado.  ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN opens tonight and will run through Sunday, October 29, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.  

Check out the production photos below!

This inspiring true story about heart, heritage, and two people who believed in their talent -and each other - has already won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.  ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN is the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, featuring a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3,” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”                    

The Cast of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN will feature Gaby Albo as “Gloria,” Samuel Garnica as “Emilio,” Kristen Tarragó as Gloria Fajardo,” Max Cervantes as “José Fajardo,” Adela Romero as “Consuelo,” Emma Heistand as “Rebecca Fajardo,” Sophia Yacap as “Young Gloria,” Javier Iván as “Young Emilio,” and  Jake Dylan as “Phil.”  The Ensemble will feature Camila Aldet, Miguel Flores, Madelin Marchant, Sara McGuire, María Moreras, Ralphie Rivera De Jesús, Khi’Shawn Robinson, Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos, Cami Taleisnik, Glendaliris Torres-Greaux, Josué Torres Ortiz, and Sebastian Treviño.  The Swings are Brian Márquez, Matt Rivera, and Maya Santiago.

Having begun in Chicago in the summer of 2015, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN made its Broadway bow that November, played for two years, and received seven Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, three Drama League Award nominations, and a Tony Award® nomination for Best Choreography.

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN is produced by GFour Productions and Evan Bernardin Productions through a special license from Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and is represented by Columbia Artists Theatricals.  This exciting new production is directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, who performed in the original Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN and was the Assistant Latin Choreographer of In the Heights on Broadway, which won four Tony Awards®.  In May 2022, Salgado directed and choreographed the world premiere of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN in Spanish at GALA Hispanic Theatre in Washington D.C. which The Washington Post praised as “boisterous…and dreamlike.” 

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

The Ensemble of ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN

Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica with the Ensemble

Samuel Garnica and Gaby Albo

Max Cervantes and Kristen Tarragó with the Ensemble

Max Cervantes and Gaby Albo

Gaby Albo and the Ensemble

Gaby Albo and the Ensemble

Khia??Shawn Robinson, Cami Taleisnik, Gaby Albo, Javier Iván, and Ralphie Rivera de Jesús

Gaby Albo and the Ensemble

Gaby Albo

Cami Aldet, Sara McGuire, Samuel Garnica, Gaby Albo, Sebastian Treviño, and Cami Taleisnik

Max Cervantes and the Ensemble

Samuel Garnica and Gaby Albo with the Ensemble

Kristen Tarragó and the Ensemble

Javier Iván, Glendaliris Torres-Greaux, Samuel Garnica, Gaby Albo, and Sebastian Treviño



Recommended For You