Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR

Kentwood Players presents LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR, a Show Biz comedy by Neil Simon, Friday, July 22 through Saturday, August 6, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

The production is directed by Stanley Brown and produced by Kathy Dershimer for Kentwood Players, with rights secured from Concord Theatricals. Featured in the cast in alphabetical order are Matthew Abosamra, Nathan Gebhard, Ben Lupejkis, Julia McGowan, Peter Miller, Jeremy Palmer, Lyndsay Palmer, Shawn Plunkett and Lou Saliba.

Neil Simon's hilarious and poignant memory play LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR, based on his personal experience working as a young writer for the classic 1950's comedy-variety TV series Your Show of Shows, returns to Kentwood Players in a new, energized production. Simon brings to life a vivid memoir of colorful and volatile personalities relying on their comedic talents to balance their private lives with high pressure careers. Simon's 28th play is one of his best: a blend of unforgettable characters laced with an exclusive insight into the era known as The Golden Age of Television. Join us for this perfect nostalgic getaway full of hilarity about the good old days! Please note: due to adult language, parental discretion is advised.

COVID-19 Policy: Everyone ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination and photo ID for admittance. Face masks are highly recommended but not required inside the building. This policy will be updated following Covid safety protocols as set by the city and county of Los Angeles.