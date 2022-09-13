Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ALMOST, MAINE at Rubicon Theatre Company

The show runs through Sunday, September 25.

Sep. 13, 2022  

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY presents the third production of its 2022-2023 Season with ALMOST, MAINE, written by JOHN CARIANI and directed by STEPHANIE A. COLTRIN. ALMOST, MAINE began previews on Wednesday, September 7; opened on Saturday, September 10 at 7 p.m.; and runs through Sunday, September 25 at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.

Check out all new photos below!

Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place so far north, it's barely in the United States. Where the residents are so disorganized, it's not quite a town. On one cold clear winter's night, as the Northern Lights float magically in a star-filled sky, the inhabitants of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.

In nine entwined stories, strangers become friends, friends become lovers and lovers become strangers. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend - almost. Sweet, witty, full of laughs and surprises, this romantic comedy has broken box office records and received critical acclaim throughout the nation.

Photo Credit: Loren Haar

Tara Donovan and Brendan Kane

Leah Dalrymple and Patrick Vest

Patrick Vest and Tara Donovan

Joseph Fuqua and Tara Donovan

Brendan Kane and Leah Dalrymple

Joseph Fuqua and Patrick Vest

Brendan Kane and Katie Pelensky


