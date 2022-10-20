Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at A TWISTED BARGAIN at The Flight Theater at The Complex

The production runs October 21-30, 2022.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Just in time for Halloween - A TWISTED BARGAIN, inspired by the life and crimes of Leopold & Loeb, runs October 21-30, 2022 at The Flight Theater at The Complex.

Written & Directed by Michael Mizerany, produced by Compulsion Dance & Theatre and featuring performances by Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala.

Get your tickets HERE Use code Murder at check out to get your $15 tickets.

Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala

Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala

Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala

Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala

Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala

Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala

Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala

Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala

Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala

Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala




