Photos: First Look at A TWISTED BARGAIN at The Flight Theater at The Complex
The production runs October 21-30, 2022.
Just in time for Halloween - A TWISTED BARGAIN, inspired by the life and crimes of Leopold & Loeb, runs October 21-30, 2022 at The Flight Theater at The Complex.
Written & Directed by Michael Mizerany, produced by Compulsion Dance & Theatre and featuring performances by Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala.
Get your tickets HERE Use code Murder at check out to get your $15 tickets.
Ryan Armistead-Lee and Tony Ayala
