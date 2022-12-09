Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep

Featuring the hit songs “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again,” “Promises, Promises,” “I Say A Little Prayer for You,” “A House Is Not a Home,” and more! 

Dec. 09, 2022  

The Group Rep presents the musical comedy PROMISES, PROMISES based on the 1960 film The Apartment written by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond, with book by Neil Simon, music by Burt Bacharach and lyrics by Hal David.

The story concerns a junior executive at an insurance company who seeks to climb the corporate ladder by allowing his apartment to be used by his married superiors for trysts. Most of the play takes place at Christmas time and trouble starts at the annual office Christmas party.

Originally opened on Broadway in 1968 and it was revived in 2010. Includes the international Bacharach/David hits: "I'll Never Fall In Love Again," "Promises, Promises," "I Say A Little Prayer for You," "A House Is Not a Home," and more!

The musical is directed by Brent Beerman, with musical direction by Kathi Chaplar, choreography by Paul Reid and Hisato Masuyama, and produced by Lloyd Pedersen for the Group Rep.

The cast features the talents of Diane Linder (Mrs. Eichelberger), Ray Mainenti (Mr. Dobitch), Hisato Masuyama* (Mr. Kirkeby), Stan Mazin (Dr. Dreyfus), Kevin Michael Moran* (Mr. Sheldrake), Giane Morris (Ginger | Secretary Vocal Ensemble), Andrew Nava (Karl Kubelik | Secretary Vocal Ensemble), Wendy Otto (Mrs. Sheldrake), Lloyd Pedersen* (Dr. Dreyfus), Alec Reusch (Chuck), Cris Reyes (Miss Olsen | Secretary Vocal Ensemble), Rob Schaumann (Mr. Vanderhof), Jackie Shearn (Marge MacDougall | Secretary Vocal Ensemble), Danica Waitley (Fran Kubelik), and Renaud Gordon Warrick (Secretary Vocal Ensemble | Bartender/Victor).

Production Staff includes Brent Beerman (Director), Kathi Chaplar (Musical Director), Lloyd Pedersen (Producer), Paul Reid (Choreographer), Hisato Masuyama (Choreographer), Mareli Mitchel-Shields (Set Designer), Michael Mullen (Costume Designer), Robbie Myles (Lighting Designer), Alyssa Rae (Assistant Director), Melissa Kaye Botempt (Properties), John Ledley (Stage Manager), and Jay Asher (Music Contractor).

Come celebrate the Holidays with the Group Rep! December 9, 2022 - January 15, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. After show talkbacks Sundays, 12/11 and 12/18. General Admission: $40. Seniors & Students with ID: $35. Parties 10+: $30. For Tickets, Low-Priced Season Subscriptions & Health/Safety Protocols visit www.thegrouprep.com.

For more information leave word at 818.763.5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre, Main Stage - First Floor, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood, 91601. Wheelchair Accessible. AC/Heat. Free street parking.

PROMISES, PROMISES runs in rep with CHRISTMASTIME ORIGINS starting Dec 17, 2022, through Jan 15, 2023, Upstairs at the Group Rep on the second floor of the Lonny Chapman Theatre.

Photo Credit: Doug Engalla

Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep
Alex Reusch, Danica Waitley

Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep
Wendy Otto, Jackie Shearn, Danica Waitley, Kristina Reyes, GIane Morris

Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep
Wendy Otto, Jackie Shearn, Danica Waitley, Kristina Reyes, Giane Morris

Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep
Kevin Michael Moran, Danica Waitley

Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep
Jackie Shearn, Hisato Masuyama

Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep
Hisato Masuyama, Ray Mainenti, Diane Linder, Rob Schaumann

Photos: First Look At PROMISES, PROMISES At The Group Rep
Alec Reusch, Stan Mazin

 



