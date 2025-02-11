Photos: FOUR WOMEN IN RED Premieres This Friday At The Victory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Someone knows. Somewhere. “Four Women in Red,” a provocative new play, written by Laura Shamas (Chickasaw Nation) and directed by Jeanette Harrison (Onondaga), opens this Friday at The Victory Theatre in Burbank. Check out the photos, below.

Indigenous women are currently facing an epidemic of violence, with some of the highest rates of physical and sexual violence in the nation.

In the play, Carolyn Dunn (Tunica-Choctaw/Biloxi, Mvskoke), Harriette Feliz (Chumash), Zoey Reyes (Dinéh and Chicana) and Jehnean Washington (Yuchi, Seminole and Shoshone) star as four First American women desperate to find missing friends and relatives in the face of apathetic sheriffs and dwindling clues. Are their loved ones lost? Were they taken? Are they even alive? This moving new play celebrates the power of community as the four women seek answers against all odds. Their roller coaster journey involves mystery, grief, prayer and moments of sudden joy.

Performances of “Four Women in Red” run January 17 through February 23. For more information, go to www.thevictorytheatrecenter.org.

Photo Credit: Tim Sullens



Carolyn Dunn, Jehnean Washington, Zoey Reyes and Harriette Feliz

Carolyn Dunn, Jehnean Washington, Harriette Feliz and Zoey Reyes

Jehnean Washington, Zoey Reyes, Carolyn Dunn

Zoey Reyes and Jehnean Washington

Harriette Feliz, Jehnean Washington, Carolyn Dunn and Zoey Reyes

Zoey Reyes, Harriette Feliz, Jehnean Washington and Carolyn Dunn

Harriette Feliz

Zoey Reyes

Jehnean Washington

Carolyn Dunn

Zoey Reyes and Jehnean Washington

