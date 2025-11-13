Photos: FILM FEST LA Celebrates Seven Years Of THE KASH HOVEY AND FRIENDS FILM BLOCK

Independent filmmakers and rising artists gather for a night of premieres and honors.
Film Fest LA at LA Live marked the seventh year of the Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block, bringing filmmakers, actors and creators together for an evening of premieres and artist-driven storytelling. See photos of the event,
The program featured screenings from This Is My Story, On Air with Ka$h, Trident by Jax Malcolm: The Olympus Collection, Coral: The Haunted Assignment, Justice For Hire: K A S H, Legacy Lies, The World’s Sexiest DJ, Madness Incarnate, Alone and more, closing with a strong turnout and continued enthusiasm for emerging talent.
Awards were presented across film, podcast, music and creative categories. In the podcast field, On Air with Ka$h received Best Podcast Host for Kash Hovey and Best Web Series. This Is My Story earned Best Comedy Podcast and Best Ensemble Cast, with The Witching Hour named Best Supernatural Podcast.
In film and series categories, Alone was named Best Short Film, Madness Incarnate received Best Mystery Short, Reality Network won Best New Network Promo, CORAL: The Haunted Assignment was awarded Best Horror Film Trailer, and Legacy Lies earned Best TV Mini Series. Justice for Hire: K A S H received Best Action Short, and The Making of This Is My Story was recognized as Best Documentary Short.
Music and artist awards included Best Original Song for Tourist, Best Young Male Artist for Mason McNulty for Lessons of Love, Best Emerging Female Artist for Reese Warren for Can’t Deny, and Best International DJ Promo for SoulSFENG featuring DJ Colleen Shannon for The World’s Sexiest DJ. In fashion and creative work, Trident by Jax Malcolm: The Olympus Collection was named Best Fashion Film.
Director Olivia Wong with Kash Hovey
Actress Dai Time and Director Jax Malcolm
Artist Sage Sam, Director Izzie Florez and Kash Hovey
Jennifer Valdes
Charlie Townsend, Ayla Rae Neal, and Director John Neal
Kash Hovey
Kash Hovey and Michelle Murad
Kash Hovey
Kash Hovey and Peter Madrigal
The Herman Twins Olive and Paige
Actress Charlotte Delaney Riggs and Kash Hovey
Kash Hovey and Artist Mason McNulty
Kash Hovey
Kash Hovey, Michelle Beaulieu, Kira Reed Lorsch, Jax Malcolm
Kash Hovey, Producer Michelle Beaulieu
Kash Hovey, Michelle Beaulieu, Kira Reed Lorsch, Jax Malcolm
Kash Hovey and Patti Negri
Kash Hovey, and Estel Day
Kash Hovey, Jake Purfield, Dai Time, and Jax Malcolm
Jan Lucanus and Kash Hovey
Kash Hovey, Jake Purfield, Dai Time, and Jax Malcolm
The cast and crew of This is My Story
Kash Hovey
Kash Hovey, DJ Colleen Shannon
Kash Hovey, and owner of PKA Peter Kallinteras
Videos