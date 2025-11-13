Photos: FILM FEST LA Celebrates Seven Years Of THE KASH HOVEY AND FRIENDS FILM BLOCK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Film Fest LA at LA Live marked the seventh year of the Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block, bringing filmmakers, actors and creators together for an evening of premieres and artist-driven storytelling. See photos of the event,

The program featured screenings from This Is My Story, On Air with Ka$h, Trident by Jax Malcolm: The Olympus Collection, Coral: The Haunted Assignment, Justice For Hire: K A S H, Legacy Lies, The World’s Sexiest DJ, Madness Incarnate, Alone and more, closing with a strong turnout and continued enthusiasm for emerging talent.

Awards were presented across film, podcast, music and creative categories. In the podcast field, On Air with Ka$h received Best Podcast Host for Kash Hovey and Best Web Series. This Is My Story earned Best Comedy Podcast and Best Ensemble Cast, with The Witching Hour named Best Supernatural Podcast.

In film and series categories, Alone was named Best Short Film, Madness Incarnate received Best Mystery Short, Reality Network won Best New Network Promo, CORAL: The Haunted Assignment was awarded Best Horror Film Trailer, and Legacy Lies earned Best TV Mini Series. Justice for Hire: K A S H received Best Action Short, and The Making of This Is My Story was recognized as Best Documentary Short.

Music and artist awards included Best Original Song for Tourist, Best Young Male Artist for Mason McNulty for Lessons of Love, Best Emerging Female Artist for Reese Warren for Can’t Deny, and Best International DJ Promo for SoulSFENG featuring DJ Colleen Shannon for The World’s Sexiest DJ. In fashion and creative work, Trident by Jax Malcolm: The Olympus Collection was named Best Fashion Film.



Director Olivia Wong with Kash Hovey

Actress Dai Time and Director Jax Malcolm

Artist Sage Sam, Director Izzie Florez and Kash Hovey

Jennifer Valdes

Andy Dick

Charlie Townsend, Ayla Rae Neal, and Director John Neal

Kash Hovey

Kash Hovey and Michelle Murad

Kash Hovey

Kash Hovey and Peter Madrigal

The Herman Twins Olive and Paige

Actress Charlotte Delaney Riggs and Kash Hovey

Kash Hovey and Artist Mason McNulty

Kash Hovey

Kash Hovey, Michelle Beaulieu, Kira Reed Lorsch, Jax Malcolm

Kash Hovey, Producer Michelle Beaulieu

Kash Hovey, Michelle Beaulieu, Kira Reed Lorsch, Jax Malcolm

Kash Hovey and Patti Negri

Kash Hovey, and Estel Day

Kash Hovey, Jake Purfield, Dai Time, and Jax Malcolm

Jan Lucanus and Kash Hovey

Kash Hovey, Jake Purfield, Dai Time, and Jax Malcolm

The cast and crew of This is My Story

Kash Hovey

Kash Hovey, DJ Colleen Shannon

Kash Hovey, and owner of PKA Peter Kallinteras