News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season

Performances run through March 9.

By: Feb. 19, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

International City Theatre will launch its 40th anniversary season of premieres on Friday with the Los Angeles premiere of “Desperate Measures,” a foot-stompin’, knee-slappin’ musical inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure. See photos from the show.

LATEST NEWS

Kruz Maldonado Will Take Over Title Role in PETER PAN Tour
Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Jackman, Diana Ross, and More Headline Hollywood Bowl 2025 Summer Season
HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Comes to the Wallis
Review: THE SPHERE OF FIXED STARS IN THE HEAVENS at Theatre 68 Arts Complex

When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood’s life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters. Laws are broken and hearts are won as they try to find justice in a world that often doesn’t seem just.

Featuring a score by award-winning composer David Friedman; book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg; direction and choreography by Todd Nielsen; and music direction by Daniel Gary Busby, “Desperate Measures” stars Gabbie Adner, Aaron Gibbs, Christopher Karbo, Madison Miyuki Sprague, Daniel A. Stevens and Jason Whitton.

Performances run through March 9. For more information go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jordan Gohara

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Daniel A. Stevens and Gabbie Adner

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Madison Miyuki Sprague

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
The Ensemble

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Madison Miyuki Sprague, Aaron Gibbs

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Gabbie Adner and Jason Whitton

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Gabbie Adner and Christopher Karbo

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Gabbie Adner, Madison Miyuki Sprague and Daniel A. Stevens

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Gabbie Adner, Daniel A. Stevens and Madison Miyuki Sprague

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Christopher Karbo and Gabbie Adner

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Gabbie Adner, Daniel A. Stevens, Aaron Gibbs and Jason Whitton

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Daniel A. Stevens and Jason Whitton

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Madison Miyuki Sprague and Aaron Gibbs

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Daniel A. Stevens and Christopher Karbo

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Madison Miyuki Sprague and Aaron Gibbs

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Christopher Karbo, Gabbie Adner and Daniel A. Stevens

Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season Image
Christopher Karbo, Madison Miyuki Sprague, Aaron Gibbs and Daniel A. Stevens





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos