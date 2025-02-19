Photos: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens International City Theatre 40th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International City Theatre will launch its 40th anniversary season of premieres on Friday with the Los Angeles premiere of “Desperate Measures,” a foot-stompin’, knee-slappin’ musical inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure. See photos from the show.

When the dangerously handsome Johnny Blood’s life is on the line, he must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters. Laws are broken and hearts are won as they try to find justice in a world that often doesn’t seem just.

Featuring a score by award-winning composer David Friedman; book and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Peter Kellogg; direction and choreography by Todd Nielsen; and music direction by Daniel Gary Busby, “Desperate Measures” stars Gabbie Adner, Aaron Gibbs, Christopher Karbo, Madison Miyuki Sprague, Daniel A. Stevens and Jason Whitton.



Performances run through March 9. For more information go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jordan Gohara

Comments