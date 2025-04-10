Photos: CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO Season 2 Premieres at The Aero Theatre in Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, April 9, Max, in partnership with American Cinemateque, hosted a packed premiere and FYC panel for the upcoming second season of Max Original CONAN O’BRIEN MUST GO at The Aero in Los Angeles. The new season will hit the streamer next month. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

Following the screening of the first episode of the new season, Michael Schneider moderated a panel discussion with Conan that took the audience on a journey from his tales with Javier Bardem and the Oscars stage to his Sundance Film Festival debut, with frequent disruptions from the house photographer.

Conan opened the discussion by sharing how Javier Bardem became involved in the project, calling him “a dream.” He praised the incredible team behind the series, noting the long journey they've been on and how the show has become increasingly creative over time. “You can be anywhere in the world and say you need a wizard’s hat made out of caramel, you get it,” he joked. He also mentioned that his favorite moments are when locals don’t react to him at all during filming.

When asked how he chooses which fans to visit on the show, Conan responded, “I’m blessed. For the last two seasons, I’ve had fans who are good-natured, funny, and willing to give things a go. They’ve got good hearts.” He joked about growing from one to seven fans in each city, saying, “We get the cameras rolling, and then cut it together to make a show.” He described the filming style as “very much guerrilla shooting,” adding that the best moments are always accidents.

Photo credit: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Max

Comments