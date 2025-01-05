Photos: CASAMIGOS Celebrates Best Performances with W Magazine

The event was held on Saturday, January 4th in Los Angeles.
On Saturday, January 4th in Los Angeles, Casamigos continued their partnership with W Magazine in celebrating the Golden Globes Best Performances to kick off award season. The star-studded Casamigos-fueled event was held at iconic Chateau Marmont and was a celebration of the magazine’s Best Performances Issue. Check out photos below!
Guests included some of this year’s cover subjects such as Zoe Saldaña, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Demi Moore, Adrien Brody, Cynthia Erivo, Mia Goth, Colman Domingo, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan and additional attendees included Sabrina Carpenter, Keira Knightley, Tracy Ellis Ross, Pamela Anderson, Zoë Kravitz, Mikey Madison, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Charlie XCX, Sarah Paulson, Jared Leto, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson, Ricky Staffieri, Lionel Boyce, Jessica Alba, Theo James, Justine Lupe, Andrew Scott, Quinta Brunson, Haim sisters, Edgar Ramirez, Eddie Redmayne, Taika Waikiki, Eiza Gonzalez, Jaden Smith, Matty Matheson, Ryan Destiny, Rashida Jones, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ali Larter, Georgina Chapman, Karla Sofía Gascón, Anna Sawai, Awkwafina, Jurnee Smullet, Kaia Gerber, Sean Baker, Kevin Bacon, Rachel Sennott, Cara Delevingne, Joey King, Kyra Sedgwick, Andrew Scott, Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Kathy Hilton, Pablo Larraín, Law Roach, Christian Louboutin and more enjoyed light bites while sipping on Casamigos cocktails.
Casamigos served two specialty cocktails curated just for the occasion: Casamigas Spicy Cucumber Margaritas and Casa Luna cocktails.
Photo Credit: Getty Images for W Magazine
Cynthia Erivo and Zoe Saldaña
Cynthia Erivo and Quinta Brunson
Cynthia Erivo and Christian Louboutin
Coralie Fargeat, Charli XCX, Cara Delevingne and Eli Roth
Colman Domingo and Zoë Kravitz
Colman Domingo and Nicole Kidman
Christian Louboutin and Law Roach
Charli XCX
Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Matty Matheson, Ricky Staffieri and Lionel Boyce
Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield
Anna Sawai, Awkwafina and Jurnee Smollett
Angelina Jolie, Christian Louboutin and Mustafa Choucair
Zoë Kravitz
Kyra Sedgwick, Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon
Keira Knightley and James Righton
Ayo Edebiri and Zoe Saldana
