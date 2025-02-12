Photos: Backstage at TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at Pasadena Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pasadena Playhouse is offering a first look of its upcoming production of Topdog/Underdog, currently in rehearsal. These photos were taken on the roof of the Playhouse – which used to be the site of a rehearsal studio and later a basketball court – highlighting another piece of the historic theater, which is celebrating its 100th year in May 2025. See photos here!



Brandon Gill stars as Booth and Brandon Micheal Hall stars as Lincoln in Pasadena Playhouse’s Topdog/Underdog (February 26 – March 23, 2025) by Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by Gregg T. Daniel (HBO’s True Blood, HBO’s Insecure, NAACP Theater Award winner as Best Director for Fences at International City Theater).



The Playhouse has also launched a “Pay It Forward” ticket initiative, which enables audiences and community members to purchase tickets that will be distributed free of charge to people impacted by the tragic Los Angeles fires.



