Photos: 24th Street Theatre Stands Up For Democracy With Revival Of LA RAZON BLINDADA

24th Street Theatre stands up for democracy with revival of ‘La Razón Blindada,’ opening Saturday. Check out the photos, below.

How to stand up to a dictator in seven performances: 24th Street Theatre revives its sublimely witty and provocative, award-winning production of “La Razón Blindada” (“Armored Reason”) for a limited three-weekend engagement beginning Saturday.

Written and directed by Argentine playwright Arístides Vargas, the play was triply inspired by testimonies from political prisoners held in Rawson Prison during Argentina’s “Dirty War” of the 1970s, “The Truth About Sancho Panza” by Franz Kafka, and the classic novel “El Quixote” by Cervantes. Jesus Castaños Chima and Tony Durán reprise their roles as political prisoners who are allowed to interact with one another for one hour a week — but must remain in their chairs and never stand. As they entertain each other with stories of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza, we witness the power of theater to transport them, and us, into the realm of the imagination, despite repressive conditions and even as we remain bound to (and on the edge of) our seats.

All performances will be presented in the original Spanish with English supertitles. For more information, go to 24thstreet.org.

Photo Credit: Juan Tallo



Tony Dur n and Jesus Casta os Chima

Jesus Casta os Chima and Tony Dur n

Tony Dur n

Jesus Casta os Chima

Jesus Casta os Chima and Tony Dur n

Jesus Casta os Chima and Tony Dur n

Jesus Casta os Chima and Tony Dur n

