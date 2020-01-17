Photo Flash: The Road Theatre Company Presents NOWHERE ON THE BORDER

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, present the second show of the Road's 2019-2020 season, a newly revised and re-written production of NOWHERE ON THE BORDER, written by Carlos Lacámara and directed by Stewart J. Zully.

NOWHERE ON THE BORDER will preview on Tuesday, January 14; Wednesday, January 15 & Thursday, January 16 at 8pm; will open on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8pm and run through Sunday, March 8 at the Road Theatre on Magnolia, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

A border watch volunteer confronts a Mexican man who claims to be looking for his missing daughter. Set in a hostile wasteland between nations, NOWHERE ON THE BORDER reveals the personal dramas that drive people to cross borders both physical and emotional.

Photo Credit: Brian M. Cole

Mackenzie Redvers Bryce

Chet Grissom and Jonathan Nichols

Natalie Llerena and Leandro Cano

Natalie Llerena and Jonathan Nichols

Leandro Cano, Diana DeLaCruz and Natalie Llerena

Leandro Cano and Natalie Llerena

Leandro Cano and Diana DeLaCruz




