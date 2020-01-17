Photo Flash: The Road Theatre Company Presents NOWHERE ON THE BORDER

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, present the second show of the Road's 2019-2020 season, a newly revised and re-written production of NOWHERE ON THE BORDER, written by Carlos Lacámara and directed by Stewart J. Zully.

NOWHERE ON THE BORDER will preview on Tuesday, January 14; Wednesday, January 15 & Thursday, January 16 at 8pm; will open on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8pm and run through Sunday, March 8 at the Road Theatre on Magnolia, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

A border watch volunteer confronts a Mexican man who claims to be looking for his missing daughter. Set in a hostile wasteland between nations, NOWHERE ON THE BORDER reveals the personal dramas that drive people to cross borders both physical and emotional.





