Photo Flash: Sunscreen Theatricals Presents Harold Pinter's THE DUMB WAITER

Sunscreen Theatricals presents one of Harold Pinter's most acclaimed and well-known plays, The Dumb Waiter. Directed by Julie Nunis, the production will feature (in alphabetical order) Ben Crowley and London Kim. Opening is set for Friday, October 4, at 8pm and the run will continue through Sunday, October 13 only.

The Dumb Waiter, written in 1959, tells the tragicomic tale of two hit men hiding out in the basement of a derelict building waiting for the delivery of their next victim. Pinter's words are not always what drives the narrative; it's often the unspoken dialogue that delivers the most profound message, pushing the actors to explore physical and emotional interactions beyond language.

Ben Crowley has been seen in Spike Lee's Sucker Free City, The Hills Have Eyes 2, and Ratched with Cynthia Nixon. London Kim's credits include Robert Rodriguez's Matador, Clint Eastwood's Letters from Iwo Jima, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Julie Nunis is a documentary film director (Jazz v. Punk) and was on the producing team of Steve Martin's play Picasso at the Lapin Agile in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York.

The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 6pm. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and tickets may be purchased online at https://waiter.brownpapertickets.com or by phone at (800) 838-3006. There will be a post-performance celebration on Friday, October 11, in honor of Harold Pinter's birthday.

Stages LA is located at 12420 Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, 90025.

Photo Credit: Julie Nunis

London Kim, Ben Crowley

London Kim, Ben Crowley

London Kim, Ben Crowley





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You