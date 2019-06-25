Photo Flash: STRANGER THING 2: THE MUSICAL TRIBUTE at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Before Stranger Things 3 premieres on July 4, come recap with Stranger Things 2: The Musical Tribute! It's a sequel to the sold-out live show at El Cid with a book adapted from Season 2 of the Netflix mega-hit and 13 original songs inspired by the sounds of 1984 from Van Halen to Prince to Run-DMC. Fast-paced and high-octane, the ensemble cast of seven plays 21 characters.

The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Daniel Bellusci, Tym Brown, Jacqueline Emerson, Sylvia Kolb, Robert Manion, Callie Ott, and Zach Zagoria.

Conor Hanney is a writer/lyricist/composer for actors with cognitive disabilities. He is currently working on Netflix's upcoming The Healing Powers of Dude and is producing nine shows for the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Lee Huff is a music composer, orchestrator, arranger, and music director. Most recently he served as orchestrator for Princess Ten Ten and the Dark Skies. In addition to musicals, he also composes for films, commercials, and web series. www.leehuff.com

Angela Todaro is an award-winning choreographer, dancer, and director. Her work has been seen on stage and television, and in music videos and films. www.angelatodaro.com.

Tickets are $20 and may be obtained online at http://hff19.org/5882 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. The Broadwater Black Box is located at 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard (one block west of Vine) in Hollywood, 90038

