Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT

Article Pixel Mar. 6, 2020  

Founding artistic director Ron Sossi directs a revival of The Serpent by Jean-Claude van Itallie as part of the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's 50th Anniversary "Circa '69" Season.


A work of experimental theater that explores the biblical Book of Genesis while comparing it to the modern experience, The Serpent remains a prime example of the innovative nature of the period. It was developed in 1968 by van Itallie in collaboration with Joseph Chaikin and the Open Theatre. The playwright describes the work as "a ceremony," while The New York Times has called it "the seminal work of The Open Theater, America's most important ensemble theatrical workshop."

The Serpent opens on March 7 at the Odyssey's current home in West L.A., where performances will continue through May 3.

Photo Credit: Enci Box

Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT
The Ensemble

Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT
The Ensemble, Ahkei Togun

Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT
Denise Yolén, Ian Stewart Riley, Riley Rose Critchlow, Marie Osterman, Avery Dresel-Kurtz, Terry Woodberry. Peyton Young

Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT
Anthony Rutowicz, Ian Stewart Riley, Ahkei Togun, Joseph Gilbert and Riley Rose Critchlow

Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT
Anthony Rutowicz, Ian Stewart Riley, Joseph Gilbert, Peyton Young, Ahkei Togun, Riley Rose Critchlow

Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT
The Ensemble

Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT
Terry Woodberry, Riley Rose Critchlow, Joseph Gilbert, Marie Osterman, Avery Dresel-Kurtz, Kristina Ladegaard

Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT
Kristina Ladegaard, Avery Dresel-Kurtz

Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT
Joseph Gilbert and Ahkei Togun



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Highlights From MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at John W. Engeman Theater
  • VIDEO: First Look at THE LITTLE MERMAID at the Argyle Theatre
  • VIDEO: MATILDA at The John W. Engeman Theater
  • VIDEO: First Look at SUNSET BOULEVARD at the John W. Engeman Theater