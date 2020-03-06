Photo Flash: Odyssey Theatre Ensemble Presents THE SERPENT

Founding artistic director Ron Sossi directs a revival of The Serpent by Jean-Claude van Itallie as part of the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's 50th Anniversary "Circa '69" Season.



A work of experimental theater that explores the biblical Book of Genesis while comparing it to the modern experience, The Serpent remains a prime example of the innovative nature of the period. It was developed in 1968 by van Itallie in collaboration with Joseph Chaikin and the Open Theatre. The playwright describes the work as "a ceremony," while The New York Times has called it "the seminal work of The Open Theater, America's most important ensemble theatrical workshop."



The Serpent opens on March 7 at the Odyssey's current home in West L.A., where performances will continue through May 3.







