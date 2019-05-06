Photo Flash: Musical Theatre Guild Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Musical Theatre Guild, the winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in the theatre, concluded their 23rd Anniversary season with SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, the Pulitzer Prize winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. The one-night-only concert took place at Glendale's historic Alex Theatre on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 7:00 PM.

The winner of the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for drama, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGEis an enchanting show with a complex, beautiful and haunting score that gives us a balance of Georges Seurat's imagined journey as he creates his most famous painting: A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Then, in classic Sondheim/James Lapine style, it presents a second act centered on a modern-day descendant, also a George, an artist who is blocked and wrestling! with the pursuit of his creative spark in today's commercial world.

In addition to the Pulitzer, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGEwas nominated for 11 Tony©Awards and won the Drama Desk Award and NY Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical. It was revived on Broadway in 2008 and 2017.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE starred Marc Ginsburg and Alyssa Simmons as George and Dot and featured MTG company members Eileen Barnett, Teri Bibb, Will Collyer, Matthew Patrick Davis, Tal Fox, Todd Gajdusek, Anthony Gruppuso, Scott Harlan, Ashley Fox Linton, Wendy Rosoff and Brent Schindele in supporting roles. Completing the cast were guest artists Jennifer Bennett, Savannah Fisher and Kevin Matsumoto. The concert was directed by Thomas James O'Leary, with musical direction by Doug Peck and production supervision by Eileen Barnett and T! odd Gajdusek. Leesa Freed served as Production Stage Manager.

To learn more about Musical Theatre Guild visit: www.musicaltheatreguild.com





