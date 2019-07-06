Photo Flash: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at Laguna Playhouse

Jul. 6, 2019  

Due to overwhelming demand, Laguna Playhouse is EXTENDING the first show of its 99th season, the perfect romantic comedy to kick off the Summer, ABBA's intoxicating MAMMA MIA!, music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, book by Catherine Johnson, originally conceived by Judy Craymer with musical direction by Ricky Pope and directed & choreographed by Karen Babcock Brassea. Comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, "We start our 99th season with one of the all-time great feel-good musicals, MAMMA MIA!! Our subscribers and audiences are going to be dancing queens and kings all summer long with this irresistible and euphoric new production!" MAMMA MIA! begins previews on Friday, July 5; will open on Sunday, July 7 at 5:30pm and now perform through Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.


Get swept away by the infectious music, uplifting story, and dazzling dance numbers that have made MAMMA MIA! a worldwide phenomenon. As wedding festivities commence on an idyllic Greek island, a young bride-to-be schemes to discover the identity of her father among three men from her mother's past. With so many of ABBA's timeless hits, including "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance," "Money, Money, Money," and "SOS," this story of love and friendship is an unforgettable musical experience that will leave you dancing in the aisles!

MAMMA MIA! began previews on Friday, July 5; will open on Sunday, July 7 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Tickets range from $65 - $105 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

Photo Credit: Ed Krieger

high res photos

Photo Flash: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at Laguna Playhouse
Jonathan Van Dyke, MaryAnn Carlisle, Daniel Berlin and Daryl Roth

Photo Flash: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at Laguna Playhouse
Sophia Swannell and the company

Photo Flash: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at Laguna Playhouse
Company

Photo Flash: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at Laguna Playhouse
Jonathan Van Dyke, Daryl Roth, McKenna Wells and Daniel Berlin

Photo Flash: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at Laguna Playhouse
Sophia Swannell, MaryAnn Carlisle, Dwan Hayes and McKenna Wells

Photo Flash: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at Laguna Playhouse
McKenna Wells, Kristen Daniels and Aubrie Knapp

Photo Flash: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at Laguna Playhouse
Sophia Swannell, MaryAnn Carlisle and Dwan Hayes

Photo Flash: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at Laguna Playhouse
McKenna Wells and David Šášik 

 



